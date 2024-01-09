Have farmers “cried drought” one too many times?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The Mato Grosso region of Brazil had been experiencing the worst drought and heat in the past 40 years. However, recent rains and more moderate temperatures have helped the crop a little. But moisture levels in that region now are up to the same level as the worst of the last 10 years when around a 10% yield reduction happened.

Everyone wants to know how bad the soybean yields will be and if there were enough extra acres planted to offset any yield reductions. The market seems to be reacting like last summer, when timely rains throughout the U.S. helped sustain the health of the crop just enough to produce decent, but not record, yields.

It is possible farmers have “cried drought” one too many times. The market may just be tired of being fooled by social media posts of bad crops and disaster yields prematurely, and then later finding out it’s not as bad as everyone thought.

Or maybe this will be the year the market discounted the early warning signs of a real widespread problem and there will be a significant yield reduction. Only time will tell.

Third biggest USDA report — Jan. 12

This report will show the final yield for 2023 and an updated estimate of current stocks stored in bins in the United States as of last month. In general, the corn market seems heavily burdened by the 2-billion-bushel carryout, so it is unlikely the report will show anything to drive corn above $5 on the March contract.

However, few farmers seem willing to sell below $5 currently. So, regardless of the information learned in the report, prices may not fall much further until more is known about the U.S. crop this summer. I would not be surprised for corn futures to continue trading between $4.50 and $5 for another 6 months.

Please email jon@superiorfeed.com with any questions or to learn more. Jon grew up raising corn and soybeans on a farm near Beatrice, Neb. Upon graduation from The University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he became a grain merchandiser and has been trading corn, soybeans and other grains for the last 18 years, building relationships with end-users in the process. After successfully marketing his father’s grain and getting his MBA, 10 years ago he started helping farmer clients market their grain based upon his principals of farmer education, reducing risk, understanding storage potential and using basis strategy to maximize individual farm operation profits. A big believer in farmer education of futures trading, Jon writes a weekly commentary to farmers interested in learning more and growing their farm operations.

Trading of futures, options, swaps and other derivatives is risky and is not suitable for all persons. All of these investment products are leveraged, and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Each investment product is offered only to and from jurisdictions where solicitation and sale are lawful, and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in such jurisdiction. The information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent research before making your investment decisions. Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC is merely providing this information for your general information and the information does not take into account any particular individual’s investment objectives, financial situation, or needs. All investors should obtain advice based on their unique situation before making any investment decision. The contents of this communication and any attachments are for informational purposes only and under no circumstances should they be construed as an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation to buy or sell any future, option, swap or other derivative. The sources for the information and any opinions in this communication are believed to be reliable, but Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of such information or opinions. Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC and its principals and employees may take positions different from any positions described in this communication. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.