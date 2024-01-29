Hear Ohio Ag Net on 106.3 The Fox

       

January 29, 2024

We continue our series highlighting the outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

This week, we say thank you to 106.3 The Fox (WBKU FM) serving Putnam and surrounding counties, with coverage airing at 5:20 a.m., 10:50 and 4:30 p.m. Tune in to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday, alongside their other local ag programming!

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.

