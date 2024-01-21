       

Hear Ohio Ag Net on 106.9 The Bull!

January 21, 2024 Affiliate Highlight, Top Headlines Leave a comment

We continue our series highlighting the outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

This week, we say thank you to WBLL AM/FM serving Champaign, Logan, and surrounding countieswith newly added coverage airing at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tune in to 106.9 The Bull on FM or at 1390 on AM to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.

Check Also

November pork export value highest in 30 months

Fueled by record performances in Mexico, Central America and Colombia, November exports of U.S. pork …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved