Hear Ohio Ag Net on 106.9 The Bull!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We continue our series highlighting the outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

This week, we say thank you to WBLL AM/FM serving Champaign, Logan, and surrounding counties, with newly added coverage airing at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tune in to 106.9 The Bull on FM or at 1390 on AM to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.