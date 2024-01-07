Hear Ohio Ag Net on WBZI AM/FM – Real Roots Radio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We continue our series highlighting the outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

This week, we say thank you to WBZI AM 1500 and FM 100.3 serving Xenia, Dayton, and Springfield.Allen and surrounding counties. Tune in to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday at 5:45 a.m., 8:00, 11:00, 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.