Heffron confirmed as new exec of Ohio State Fair

Officials with the Ohio Expositions Commission announced that Adam Heffron will be the new executive director of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

The Ohio Expositions Commission voted Jan. 10 to accept a recommendation from Governor Mike DeWine and name Heffron as the agency’s executive director. Current Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager, Virgil Strickler, announced his retirement in June 2023, prompting the formation of a search committee and a nationwide search for the agency’s next leader.

“Today as we accept the governor’s recommendation and welcome Adam back to Ohio, we also want to take a moment to once again thank Virgil Strickler for the incredible legacy he has created,” said Angela Krile, Ohio Expositions Commission Chair. “We are excited that Adam is bringing this leadership, tenacity and extensive event and fair industry experience to build on our strong foundation and take the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair into the next phase of success with the Expo 2050 Master Plan.”

Following a unanimous vote from the commission, Heffron will begin his new position in March.

“It is a life-long aspiration of mine to work alongside such a talented team to produce one of the nation’s premier agricultural fairs and be a host venue to so many successful events,” Heffron said. “I am honored to lead the Expo 2050 Master Plan that will further advance the reputation and quality of the institution, as well as continue Virgil Strickler’s leadership legacy.”

Heffron has served as the Executive Director of Alliant Energy Center, a multi-building entertainment venue located in Madison, Wis., since 2022. Prior to his time in Wisconsin, Heffron has spent most of his career in the event and fair industry, serving at the Milwaukee World Festival, the Washington State Fair, the Wisconsin State Fair, Meet Minneapolis — Convention and Visitors Association, and the Minnesota State Fair. Additionally, he worked at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair in the Rental Department from 1994-1998.

Prior to beginning his career, Heffron was raised on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul were his father, Mike Heffron, worked for 43 years and served as the general manager for 20 of those years. Heffron attended Georgia State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management with an emphasis in exposition and fair management.

“Adam has been around the event and fair business most of his life,” said Virgil Strickler, current Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager. “I have watched him succeed in his career since we met in 1994 and I am confident that I will be leaving this facility and my staff in capable hands when I retire.”

Heffron’s dedication to the industry does not stop at the end of the workday — he is a graduate of the International Association of Venue Managers’ (IAVM) Venue Management School. In addition to his involvement in IAVM, he has also been active in the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), as well as various boards and community organizations.