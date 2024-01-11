       
2023 eFields Report

Help shape the future of eFields with survey participation

January 11, 2024

By Elizabeth Hawkins, Ohio State University Extension

The eFields team is looking for farmers, consultants, and other individuals to participate in study to evaluate the impact of the Ohio State University eFields program and assist us with making improvements. Completing the survey will take less than 15 minutes and is accessible on-line at go.osu.edu/eFieldsImpact. You will have until March 1, 2024 to complete the survey.

Completing the survey will constitute your consent to participate in the study. Questions about the survey or its use should be directed to Elizabeth Hawkins at Hawkins.301@osu.edu.

