“Hook & Bullet” sports a boon to Ohio’s economy

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

A recently released report from the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates showed that wildlife-based recreation contributed nearly $12.5 billion to Ohio’s economy in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The study was conducted for the Division of Wildlife and surveyed Ohio residents to gauge their participation in outdoor recreation and the economic impact of those activities. The survey primarily focused on Ohioans’ involvement in hunting, fishing, target shooting, and wildlife viewing. Ohio residents ages 18 and older, including licensed hunters and anglers, completed telephone and email surveys.

Collectively, the four study activities provided nearly 80,000 jobs in Ohio and $4 billion in income, plus $1.1 billion in local and state taxes, as well as more than $600 million in federal taxes. The activities contributed a total of $6.7 billion to Ohio’s GDP in 2022. Of the $12.5 billion of economic activity created through these activities, residents contributed $12 billion.

Fishing

According to the survey, about 18% of Ohio’s adults fished in 2022, a legion of 1.7 million anglers. Ohio’s anglers combined to spend $5.5 billion last year and supported more than 34,000 jobs. Not surprisingly, the most popular counties for anglers were those along Lake Erie and the Ohio River, and 37% of anglers took at least one trip to Lake Erie to fish.

Hunting

Hunters generated $1.9 billion in spending last year and supported 12,000 jobs. Each of the state’s 500,000 hunters spent an average of $3,500. Approximately 5% of Ohioans older than 18 hunt. White-tailed deer were the most popular game species, with 91% of hunters taking part. Firearms were used by 83% of hunters, a bow by 72%, and many used both.

Target shooting

Meanwhile, 1.1 million target shooters spent $2.6 billion in 2022, supporting more than 22,000 jobs. Around 20% of Ohioans participate in target shooting each year. Outdoor shooting ranges were used by 71% of target shooters, and indoor ranges by 46%. Interestingly, 40% of target shooters visited the range for reasons other than preparing to hunt. Hamilton, Franklin, and Cuyahoga counties — Ohio’s most populous counties — were among the most popular for target shooters, as were Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Wildlife viewing

Wildlife viewers poured $1.6 billion into Ohio’s economy last year and supported 11,500 jobs. Most (91%) of the 4.1 million viewers looked for birds. Mammals, insects, reptiles, and amphibians were also sought out. Wildlife viewers, a group that included photographers, were likely to stay near home, with a third of participants traveling fewer than 10 miles to enjoy their hobby. A third of wildlife viewers also relied exclusively on public land, emphasizing the importance of making these recreation areas accessible.

You can view the complete outdoor recreation participation and economic impact study at wildohio.gov.

One WILD Elementary School

Albert Chapman Elementary School in Franklin County was recently dedicated as a WILD School Site, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife, the 205th WILD School Site in Ohio and the 14th in Franklin County.

The newest WILD School Site will foster the imaginations of young minds and spark interest in the natural world for years to come. Students have researched different species as well as learned how to use field guides, binoculars, and other tools to study and observe wildlife.

The WILD School Sites program, administered in Ohio by the Division of Wildlife, is considered an action extension of the national Project WILD program. Any educational property used by students, educators, and the local community as a place to learn about and benefit from wildlife and the environment can be certified. The sites function within the premise that every site, regardless of size and location, can provide outdoor educational opportunities that can and should be part of an integrated environmental education program. WILD School Sites that demonstrate program development and site enhancement consistent with the premises outlined in the program are eligible for certification as an official Ohio WILD School Site. Learn more about WILD School Sites and outdoor education opportunities at wildohio.gov.

Bog Expands

The Ohio Valley Conservation Coalition and the Portage Park District, has expanded the Tom S. Cooperrider-Kent Bog State Nature Preserve to protect an additional 75 acres, the latest in the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves’ mission to protect the additional bog and uplands began nearly 10 years ago.

“The easiest part of expanding an important natural area like Cooperrider-Kent Bog is identifying tracts of land with characteristics reminiscent of the original site,” said Jeff Johnson, ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves Chief. “What is remarkable about this expansion is that it was accomplished because of our community partners’ deep commitment to land preservation.”

ODNR worked with the Portage Park District and the Ohio Valley Conservation Coalition to find different funding sources to make the purchase of the additional land possible.

“We’re proud to partner with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in the permanent protection and stewardship of this rare and important habitat, preserving our natural heritage as a valuable legacy for generations to come,” said Christine Craycroft, Portage Park District Director.

Last month, the 75 acres were formally dedicated as part of Cooperrider-Kent Bog State Nature Preserve, which increased the size of the beloved preserve to 123 acres. The expanded preserve now protects rare sedge meadow habitat along with a shrub bog that harbors four state listed species including few-seeded sedge, straw sedge, leather-leaf, and tamarack.

Portage Park District will continue to own and manage the new 75-acre addition in addition to the adjacent parkland, while the management of the rest of the preserve will continue to be handled by the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves. Learn more about Ohio’s nature preserves at ohiodnr.gov/.