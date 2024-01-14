Increasing the yield of future agriculturalists

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Farmers want to improve yields, but not just of the crops they grow on their farm.

“About 11 or 12 years ago, the soybean farmers on our board were looking for a couple things that would really make a difference. They wanted to invest in a couple of big projects. One was soybean yield — big surprise — but equally as important to our board was our education program,” said Tom Fontana, director of research and education for the Ohio Soybean Council (OSC). “They wanted to make the connection between science and agriculture in Ohio classrooms. Agriculture needs people to work in our industry and introducing students to all the aspects of agriculture and career opportunities in our industry is vitally important, as is educating them about what we do on farms.”

At the time, OSC had already been making significant investments in this area in cooperation with Jeanne Gogolski, current CEO of Education Projects, in the development of science-based school curriculum built around agriculture.

“We got started 25 years ago when the checkoff was fairly new and, as a curriculum writer for Worthington and Upper Arlington schools, I got invited to a meeting with soybean farmers wanting to get soybeans into the curriculum. I honestly didn’t know a darn thing about soybeans, but teachers are typically intellectually curious,” Gogolski said. “We started connecting to science standards, because agriculture is so deep and wide in science. Practically every decision that farmers make is related to science. We discovered only 4% of students in Ohio take agriculture courses. Why not connect with the 96% that take biology or the 76% that take environmental science and train those teachers to talk about how agriculture connects to the things they’re already teaching? That became the mission 25 years ago. The programs take something the students already understand, like the eggs in their refrigerator or the soybeans growing in the field next to the school, and asks a few questions, which tends to get students intellectually curious. This authentic learning is one of the joys of this program because we’re connecting with the students and building on what they already know. It makes teaching and learning much more interesting and engaging than learning something just because you have to pass a test. That doesn’t get anybody very excited, frankly.”

Those initial efforts were successful enough that OSC further invested to help create the GrowNextGen Program, which was launched in 2014.

“Our board liked what they had seen,” Fontana said. “That’s when GrowNextGen was born. Jeannie and her crew, with the help of some others, developed this web-based platform to consolidate all the work they had done previously and then really make it more robust. Now GrowNextGen is an incredible educational resource for teachers and students. Our farmers are very pleased with what’s happened with GrowNextGen over the years and they want to see it continue to grow and come up with different ways to reach the audience we really need to reach and provide the things that are important for teachers in their classrooms. Our farmers are very pleased they invested in GrowNextGen for 11 years now and I don’t think they’re going to stop.”

The novel approach to introducing agriculture into classrooms in Ohio has expanded well beyond state lines to impact teachers and students around the nation.

“OSC has reason to be very proud of the success here in Ohio. Beyond Ohio, it first got the attention of the National Corn Growers Association that wanted to replicate it nationally. That’s been about 5 years ago when some of our leaders from around the state got together with the National Corn Growers and United Soybean Board to help create Nourish the Future, which is a little bit of a copycat program for what we’re doing here in Ohio that impacts science educators all over the country,” Gogolski said. “We need that next generation and that’s what GrowNextGen is all about here in Ohio. When you put a farmer who’s proud of what they’re doing together with a teacher who is excited about teaching, great things happen. That’s why this program has continued to be popular among teachers. They know they’re going to get some high-quality materials and walk away with some great training that helps them to get continuing education credits and they have great resources for their classroom, all thanks to Ohio’s soybean farmers.“

With a hands-on focus on educating Ohio’s students about agriculture, OSC’s investment in GrowNextGen is successfully increasing the yield of students with an interest in the future of agriculture.

The GrowNextGen program is funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.