It’s time for the 2024 Winter Agronomy Meetings in Ohio

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Check-off, Adapted from C.O.R.N 2023-42 and 2024-1

With the turning of the calendar and snow on the ground it is a sure sign that agriculture has moved into the next season. Some call it the winter season; others call it Agronomy Meeting Season.

The first statewide meeting in Ohio this year is a virtual opportunity for farmers. Battle for the Belt: Corn vs. Soybean- Virtual Corn College and Soybean School is quickly approaching. The 4th annual virtual Corn College & Soybean School will be held on Friday, February 2. The webinar will begin at 9:00 a.m. and finish at 4:00 p.m.

Speakers include OSU Extension state specialists. The first-year results of “The Battle For The Belt: Corn vs. Soybean” will be presented, including 2023 growing season results. This research project addresses which crop has the smallest yield penalty for delayed planting, adjusting management practices to mitigate losses due to late planting, and how insects, diseases, and weeds are affected by planting date. The field experiment included three locations, Clark County, Wood County, and Wayne County with five planting dates for both crops. For more information on the project please click here. Updates from the State Climatologist, Soil Specialist, and Weeds specialists will also be included in this webinar.

There will be CCA CEUs available during the live presentation. Please register no later than February 1st at noon. Register with the following website go.osu.edu/cornsoy.

In-person events include the Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day, the 4th Annual Allen County Ag Outlook and Agronomy Day, and the 2024 Central Ohio Agronomy School.

The 18th annual Corn-Soybean Day is scheduled for January 19th, 2024. The event will kick-off at 8:00am from Founder’s Hall in Archbold. This regional agronomy meeting is a key event for producers, agronomists, and industry professionals seeking the latest row crop insights and research.

Speakers include Mr. Glen Arnold, Dr. Stephanie Karhoff, Mr. Alan Leininger, Mr. Kendall Lovejoy, Dr. Osler Ortez, and Mr. Kyle Verhoff from OSU Extension and Dr. Christina DiFonzo from Michigan State University. A wide range of topics will be covered, offering valuable perspectives on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in production agriculture. Additionally, over 30 businesses and industry leaders will be on-site for networking and engagement.

The cost to attend the event is $40, through January 5th. Late registrations will be accepted until the day of the event, space permitting. Registration includes coffee and doughnuts, lunch, and speaker materials for the day. On top of that, participants will be offered Ohio Private and Commercial Fertilizer and Pesticide credits. Additionally, Michigan Pesticide and CCA credits will be available to attendees who stay throughout the duration of the event.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity for networking and development as we reflect and prepare for another growing season. Find more information and register today at https://go.osu.edu/cornsoy24. For further information, media or sponsorship inquiries, or registration, please contact the Fulton County Extension Office at (419) 337-9210.

The 4th Annual Allen County Ag Outlook and Agronomy Day is on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The day will include presentations on the latest in Ag economics, agronomy and agriculture technology. Certified Crop Advisor and pesticide/fertilizer credits may be offered. The cost for the program is $20.00 and will include a light breakfast and lunch. Payments must be made by cash or check and can be paid ahead of time to the Extension office or on the day of the program. Registration is due by January 30, 2024. Registration can be made at go.osu.edu/allenagday or by calling 419-879-9108.

2024 Central Ohio Agronomy School: “The Nuts & Bolts About Corn & Soybean Production”

The 2024 Central Ohio Agronomy School will be held on Monday evenings, beginning on Monday January 15 through February 5, from 6:30 –9:00 p.m. at the Ramser 4-H Activity Center, 700 Perimeter Dr. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 (on the fairgrounds). This four-week program will provide the attendees with the most comprehensive, up-to-date crop production and agricultural technology information available today. This school is designed with everyone in mind; part-time or full-time producer, beginner or CCA agronomist. Within each subject area we will teach the basic concepts and progress to the most advanced agronomic principles.

Topics include: Cloud Data Management with Dr. John Fulton, OSU Food, Agriculture & Biological Engineering, and Automation in Ohio Agriculture with Dr. Scott Shearer Chair, OSU Food, Agriculture & Biological Engineering.

Additional topics include: 2024 Agriculture Outlook – What might the future hold, and “Hot” Agricultural Law Topics, Weather Trends Affecting Ohio Ag, a Corn Disease Update, Herbicide Resistant Weeds in Ohio, and Tax Challenges Affecting Ohio Farms.

This school will provide: 8 continuing education credits (CEU’s) for Certified Crop Advisors, 6 hours of Commercial Pesticide & Fertilizer Credits. Registration costs vary due to CUE credits and pesticide applicator credits.

For more information contact the OSU Extension Office in Knox County (740-397-0401). The following link will provide more information for this program https://u.osu.edu/knoxcountyag/2023/12/15/2024-central-ohio-agronomy-school/.