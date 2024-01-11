Liquor and food contamination nothing to mess with

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Don “Doc” Sanders

While conducting research for a scientific paper, I stumbled across a memorable report that involved people dying of accidental moonshine poisoning. During the Great Depression, unemployed people improvised ways to get cheap liquor. In the case I’m referring to, some Alabamans built a still with empty hydraulic oil drums they stole from an Air Force base. The product of their backwoods engineering, Ginger Jake, was an incredibly popular drink across Alabama at the time.

The popularity of the hooch from this particular still, though, had a major downside. That’s because the stolen, repurposed drums had contained oil laced with TOCP, a toxic organic compound. I’ll save you from having to read the full chemical name. It’s enough to know that TOCP is nothing to mess with.

It causes delayed neurotoxicity in humans. More than 50,000 people who consumed the Ginger Jake, in this case, weeks later developed an untreatable nerve paralysis in their legs after consuming this moonshine.

I discovered this old report when I researched the scientific literature for information regarding a case that I was investigating for a sheep owner which involved a popular transmission oil for tractors. In the case that I was investigating, it involved used transmission oil that the owner had painted on a newly made flatbed on a wagon, under which sheep laid for relief from the summer heat. Several ewes (female sheep) exhibited symptoms of paralysis in their hind legs a few weeks after the wagon was used to provide shade.

Several ewes encountered symptoms similar to those experienced by the imbibers of the contaminated Ginger Jake. I collaborated with a famous veterinary toxicologist at Cornell University who confirmed the lesions in the sheep was identical to the TOCP pathology from Ginger Jake. In 1985, after much sleuthing, I published in The Cornell Veterinarian a report on my sheep case, “Progressive Paresis in Sheep Due to Delayed Neurotoxicity by Triaryl Phosphates.” Fortunately, transmission oil products containing these toxic products have since been removed from the market.

During the first day of the state FFA convention, I was a freshman who was in a rush at noon to get through the cafeteria line at a chain restaurant so I could get back to the meeting. Like a naïve dummy, I quickly gobbled my chicken dinner, even though I could see that the meat of the drumstick and chicken breast was pink.

An hour later, however, I was not in the pink, as my gastrointestinal system revolted. (Food poisoning is something I would experience — four times! — in my international travels as a consulting veterinarian.) I spent the remainder of the three-day FFA convention bolting between my bunk bed in the dorm and the facilities down the hall.

By time the meeting concluded, I had recovered, ready to travel home. So much for macho guy who could eat anything!

Even though this food poisoning experience occurred eons ago, food poisoning cases still lurk about. You may remember back in 2015 when hundreds of diners suffered E. coli and norovirus contamination at Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in 15 states. And before that, there were well publicized food contamination cases at Jack in the Box and Taco Bell restaurants.

These restaurants are as safe to eat at today as other chain restaurants, which take food preparation and handling very seriously.

For your health, I offer a few sound tips for food preparation. Safe preparation of meat such as steaks and porkchops is relatively easy. For these, you need only braise or fry the external surfaces — and make sure the internal temperature of the meat reaches 145degrees F — to prevent bacterial contamination for safe consumption.

Hamburger and ground sausage are another story. These meats are small pieces of meat ground into a blend to make patties. This means that the internal portions of the patties have been exposed to processing equipment, table surfaces, human contact, packaging and in the thawing process of frozen meats.

Any exposure to contaminants will be incorporated into the patties. This is why thorough cooking of hamburger and sausage patties is critical. It must be cooked to an internal temperature of 160degrees F. Anything less will not destroy the bacterial contamination. Never eat a burger with a pink center. That’s just setting yourself up for potential food poisoning. You can order your steak medium rare without any bad consequences — but that doesn’t work for a hamburger or sausage patties.

Also at home, be sure to thoroughly clean your own knives, spatulas, and counters for ground meats before and after use to reduce risk of contamination. And if you’re preparing chicken, be sure to bring it to an interior temperature of 165degrees F, to avoid the kind of distress I still vividly remember from way back when.