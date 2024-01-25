Managing stored grain quality through winter’s ups and downs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese

Good winter management of stored grain starts as soon as corn or soybeans go into the bins, said Matt Bambauer, with Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed, Inc.

Generally speaking, for much of Ohio, the quality of the corn and soybeans going into bins last harvest was fairly good, despite some high harvest moisture levels. Bambauer was, for the most part, pleased with the 2023 quality coming into the New Knoxville and Pemberton grain locations.

“I would say in our local area in west central Ohio, we had some spots with vomitoxin here and there in the corn, but in general the corn was pretty good quality. It was just wetter than usual. We got lucky enough to have an extended fall to where the moisture did eventually come down,” Bambauer said. “The grain quality was better than it was last year for sure as far as vomitoxin goes. But we did dry a lot of corn, and when you dry corn, you’re going to end up with more fines. For us as an elevator, one thing we always do right after harvest is make sure we get the cores out of all those bins. The core can be a pretty good amount of grain, but you’re going to see a lot of those fines come out through that core and once you get those fines out, that’s going to let the air flow through that grain a lot better to eliminate any issues. If you’re going to have issues, typically it’s in the middle of the bins, or the cores where all the fines are at.”

From there, the grain is cooled as quickly as possible.

“We try to get that grain cold as soon as we can. We get the core out of it, then run the fans to get the grain cold. If it starts to warm up outside, we just turn the fans off and wait,” Bambauer said. “Right after harvest, we start working that temperature down.”

It is important to take advantage of the colder temperatures and be patient during warmer weather to incrementally cool the grain.

“If you’ve got 50-degree grain and then you then you blow some 20-degree air in there and you don’t have exhaust fans on the top to get that warm air coming out, you might get some condensation on the roof. It’s definitely better to work that temperature down by steps,” he said.

“When it gets warm, we’ll shut off the fans, and when we get some cold weather again, we can run the fans again. I don’t think you can get the grain too cold, unless maybe that grain is a little wet. If you’ve got 18% or 19% corn you might freeze it and get some chunks in the middle, but if you got 15% moisture or lower corn, I think you can get it pretty darn cold and not have any issues. It is warmer now, but just recently we had some really cold weather and we were able to get that grain pretty cold. I feel like once you get that corn or beans cold in there, and you’ve got the core out, you should be sitting in pretty shape.”

Even with all of these steps, though, it is still important to monitor the condition of the grain in storage, especially as outdoor temperatures fluctuate. Humidity, sunny days and all forms of winter precipitation have the potential to impact stored grain quality.

“The first thing is we need to know what we’ve got in our bins — how long it has been in there and what moisture it went in at — so we kind of know what to pay attention to,” Bambauer said. “It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on all your bins, but knowing about any bins of concern is the biggest thing. Periodically, we’ll climb up to the top of the bin and just make sure we don’t have any weird smells or snow that’s blown in.”

And once the grain is cold, keep it cold.

“After we get it cold, we just leave it cold and monitor the bins. A lot of our bins have temperature cables in them,” Bambauer said. “Obviously if you start getting some warm spots, you’ll have to turn your fans back on. Most farmers try to get that grain out of there by mid-summer, but the longer you want to store the grain, the drier you need that grain to be and you’ve got to get it cold. We might have a day in the spring where we get down to 45 or 50 degrees and we have dry air where we might turn our fans back on to put some more cool air through there, but we generally just leave it alone. There have been times, even in August, where we get in there and that grain still feels cold it in your hand. That’s what you want.”

For grain that is being stored into the summer months, Jason Hartschuh and Elizabeth Hawkins with Ohio State University Extension suggest the following tips.