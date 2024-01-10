Mmmmmmac and cheese

Share Facebook

By Shelly Detwiler

Nothing soothes the soul in Ohio winter’s more than mac and cheese — American’s comfort food sweetheart. The rich and creamy cheese sauce paired with pasta not only feeds our tummies but triggers a “feel good” response from our brains. This effect gives us feelings of pleasure, comfort, and contentment. Mac and cheese help us recollect childhood memories of warm, home-cooked meals that feel like a hug.

Nearly all — 97% — of Americans eat mac and cheese at least once a year. Historians have traced mac and cheese roots back to a pasta and cheese dish in 13th/14th century Italy but let’s fast forward to the late 1700s in early America. Our love affair with mac and cheese starts with Thomas Jefferson and his chef James Hemings. In 1784, Jefferson and James crossed the pond to France where James was trained in French cooking and tweaked and perfected his mac and cheese dish. Upon return, Jefferson popularized the dish by serving it to many dinner party guests at Monticello and later to dignitaries at formal White House dinners.

Mac and cheese was only created from scratch until 1937 when the most famous mac and cheese entered the marketplace. It boasted feeding a family of four for 19 cents. Kraft Mac and Cheese became a viral sensation before there was such a thing as viral. Back then, that meant shopkeepers couldn’t keep it on the shelves, selling 9 million boxes that first year!

During the Depression and WWII, sales boomed as one ration would get you two boxes and also served as a substitute for unobtainable dairy and meat products. For over 85 years Kraft states they have been “serving up comfort and smiles one bowl at a time.” Kraft’s mission is to “bring good vibes to everyone” and I think they are doing that by selling over 1 million boxes a day worldwide — 365 + million boxes a year. Wowser! Kraft has answered consumer demands by eliminating artificial dyes, flavors, and preservatives in 2015. Also adding cauliflower and whole grain-based pasta and this fall a plant-based cheese sauce was introduced (better keep that hush from Paul).

Grocery shelves are stocked today with a variety of Kraft Mac and Cheese. There are 8 cheese flavors from original to white cheddar to 2% milk cheese and everything in between. Shapes for everyone from the original smile to spirals to even special edition shapes such as SpongeBob Square Pants are available. It’s stove top or microwaveable easy prep and versatility makes it a simple go-to meal. Kraft mac and cheese is a young moms’ lifeline to mealtimes for their children, survival for college students and a quick and easy meal for just about anyone. You can add ham, a can of tuna or chicken or even hot dogs (Paul’s fav) to your box. Add broccoli or other veggies and in a snap of your fingers you have a one-pot meal.

Homemade Mac and Cheese is always a great go to for any gathering or family dinners. “Southern Living” states the best cheeses for an out of this world mac and cheese are gruyere, mozzarella, swiss, pepperjack, gouda, colby or a blend of your favorites depending on if you want a subtle, nutty, sweet, or spicy flavor. If you are a non-traditionalist you may even throw in a little pimento cheese or Velveeta. Seasonings can take your mac and cheese to the next level with a splash of dry mustard, nutmeg, Worcestershire sauce or hot sauce. My grandma used to add dehydrated onion and it was amazing. Take your mac and cheese to gourmet status by adding lobster, buffalo chicken, pesto or even truffles. Next time let’s meet at the loaded mac and cheese bar filled with toppings like bacon, ham, green onion, and steamed broccoli. Who’s with me?

Eat well and Healthy!

Shelly

Crockpot Mac and Cheese

https://www.spendwithpennies.com/ultra-cream-mac-n-cheese-in-the-slow-cooker/

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

10 ½ ounces condensed cream of chicken soup

3 cups cheddar cheese shredded

1 cup gruyere cheese shredded

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream regular or light

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon dry mustard powder

½ teaspoon pepper

Boil macaroni noodles according to directions to make them very al dente about 5 minutes. Don’t overcook, it should be very firm after boiling. Drain and rinse under cold water. Rinsing the pasta will stop it from cooking.

Combine all ingredients in a 4qt slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or low for 3 hours, stirring once or twice. Check mac and cheese early, slow cookers can vary.

Serve hot.

Notes

Double the recipe – To double this recipe, use a 6QT crockpot. Cook on high for 2 ½ hours, stirring after 1 hour and 2 hours. (When stirring, try to do it as quickly as possible to keep the heat inside).

Make ahead – To prepare this ahead of time, mix all of the ingredients except the pasta. The pasta can be cooked ahead, rinsed, and cooled. Combine the pasta and sauce ingredients in the crockpot just before cooking.

Shelly’s note for a slightly healthier twist

Substitute Greek plain yogurt for the sour cream. Choose light, Healthy Request® cream of chicken. I like to use part hot pepper shredded cheese just for a little zip.

Southern Living Best Mac and Cheese

https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/best-ever-macaroni-and-cheese-recipe

6 Tbsp. salted butter

1/3 cup grated yellow onion

2 tsp. dry mustard

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 1/2 cups milk

1 3/4 cups heavy cream

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

16 oz. uncooked large elbow macaroni, large shells, or cavatappi pasta

4 oz. extra-sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), plus 4 oz. diced (about 1 cup), divided

4 oz. sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded, (about 1 cup), plus 4 oz. diced (about 1 cup), divided

Preheat the oven to 350°F: While the oven is preheating, prepare the baking dish and pasta.

Boil the pasta:Bring the water to a rolling boil and add salt to taste. Follow the instructions on the pasta packet. We are using elbow macaroni pasta for this recipe, and boil them to al dente.

Make the béchamel sauce: Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add onion, dry mustard, kosher salt, black pepper, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

Add flour, and cook, stirring, until golden, 2 minutes.

Gradually whisk in milk and cream. Bring to a boil, whisking occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, whisking, until slightly thickened, 5 minutes. Stir in Worcestershire sauce.

Remove saucepan from heat; stir in 3/4 cup each of shredded Cheddar cheeses until melted. (Reserve remaining 1/4 cup each of shredded cheeses.) Stir in pasta and diced cheeses.

Pour into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish.

Bake on a rimmed baking sheet in preheated oven until bubbly and golden, 30 minutes.

Remove from oven; increase oven temperature to broil. Sprinkle with reserved shredded cheeses; broil 6 inches from heat until cheeses are melted and golden, about 2 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly on a wire rack, about 15 minutes.

Easy 5 Ingredient Mac And Cheese

https://kimspireddiy.com/5-ingredient-mac-and-cheese-easy-mac-cheese-best-stove-top-bacon-mac-and-cheese-recipe-creamy-homemade-dinner-lunch-side-dishes/

4 oz Macaroni, cooked according to package directions

4 oz Bacon, chopped

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

½ cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Add the bacon to a non-stick pan. Cook over medium heat until fat is rendered.

Stir in heavy cream and cheddar. Simmer until thick.

Toss in the cooked pasta. Season as needed with salt and pepper.

Shelly’s hint: Heavy cream substitution: Half & Half, 2-3 Tbsp. butter + 5-6 Tbsp. milk or ¼ nonfat plain yogurt + ¼ c milk