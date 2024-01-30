More developments regarding Moroccan phosphate duties

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In recent developments concerning the Court of International Trade’s remand of duties on Moroccan phosphate imports, the Department of Commerce has issued a new duty rate of 7.41%, a significant decrease from the previous 19.97%. Despite this positive step for U.S. crop producers, the decrease falls short of the administrative review rate of 2.12% issued in November 2023. The International Trade Commission (ITC) also upheld its original determination that the domestic industry suffered harm from Moroccan imports.

The next step involves the Court of International Trade (CIT) reviewing each agency’s remand determination and making a final ruling. The CIT considers submissions from other parties to the litigation during this process. The potential appeals to the Federal Circuit in both the Commerce and ITC cases add a layer of complexity to the ongoing situation.

The National Corn Growers Association was deeply disappointed in the ITC decision.

“The idea that major fertilizer conglomerates were materially injured even as they were posting substantially higher profits during the time in question sounds dubious to me,” said Harold Wolle, NCGA president. “ITC’s decision flies in the face of the U.S. Court of International Trade’s request to seriously reconsider this issue and ignores the negative impact these tariffs continue to have on America’s farmers who are facing higher prices for fertilizers that are critical to the success of their crops. We will continue to make a vigorous case for eliminating or lowering these tariffs.”

Commerce and the ITC originally acted on a petition by The Mosaic Company, a U.S.-based fertilizer producer, which had requested the tariffs over what it called unfair trading practices. Over the past three years, NCGA and the American Soybean Association have advocated for growers who were facing record-high phosphate prices by filing an amicus brief in the case, sending letters to the White House and federal agencies, and informing Members of Congress about the impact of the high prices on corn farmers.