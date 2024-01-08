New year, new me

Share Facebook

By Luke Jennings, 2023-2024 State President of the Ohio FFA Association

As the clock struck midnight, the ball dropped, and we cheered for the start of 2024, many of us probably said this very saying, or at least thought it in our head. Even though it’s likely that most of us have forgotten about our New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’ve been able to beat the odds and stick with it.

While it’s always good to set new goals, 2023 will be a hard year to beat for Ohio FFA members. After closing out a record attendance at the 95th Ohio FFA Convention, dancing our way through Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, and working all summer on SAEs, we kicked off what’s been a stellar school year.

Ohio FFA members took “stellar” to a whole new level at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo. Our buckeye state was well represented with three American Star Finalists, three top 10 chapters, 19 national proficiency finalists, one chorus member, one talent act, 47 agriscience fair finalists, two VIP citation honorees, dozens of CDE and LDE competitors, and 457 American Degree recipients. I think that deserves an “O-H”!

Of all of our finalists, 5 national proficiency winners (Matthew Gossett, Lynchburg-Clay, Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement; Vanessa Trotter, Peebles, Nursery Operations Entrepreneurship/Placement Proficiency; Sam Bolen, South Central, Poultry Production Entrepreneurship/Placement; Lauren Homan, New Bremen, Dairy Production – Placement; and Bailee Amstutz, North Union, Sheep Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement) and 5 national agriscience fair champions call Ohio home. The final session set an attendance record with over 72,000 attendees, and we wrapped up our time in Indianapolis with a bang as Morgan Anderson was elected as the 2023-2024 National FFA Eastern Region Vice President.

The good times didn’t stop there. Over 4,000 Ohio FFA members have embarked “On the Road to Leadership” at one of 20 Leadership Nights throughout the state. After much fun, personal growth, and plenty of food, students capped off their road trip by getting their very own Leadership License certifying they can make a positive difference in their chapters, schools, communities, and beyond.

My teammates and I have taken many literal trips to practically every corner of the state this year. We’ve been blessed to be a part of nearly 120 chapter visits, degree ceremonies, welcome events, and much more. Many chapters have hosted fall and winter fundraising sales, community service projects, and agriculture literacy events, just to name a few. None of which would be possible without our outstanding FFA Advisors and Agricultural Educators. To each of you, thank you for investing long hours into all of your “bonus children.” You are changing our lives in ways you can’t even imagine.

Heading into 2024, it was challenging for the 2023-24 Ohio FFA State Officer team to come up with a New Year’s resolution. I guess it’s hard to want to change much when you get to live out a dream. We’re so excited to continue to meet more of the 29,089 Ohio FFA members and are grateful for the impact each member and advisor has had on us. Ohio FFA, don’t change one bit in 2024, you’re great just the way you are!