New year, new regulations

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

A new year, a new regulation. This time it’s the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) that begins on Jan. 1, 2024. Congress passed this act in 2021 to enhance transparency in entity structures and ownership. You may also find it being referred to as Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting.

The CTA is primarily an anti-money laundering law. In it, Congress states that bad actors seek to conceal their ownership of corporations, limited liability companies, or similar entities in the United States to facilitate money laundering, financing of terrorism, tax fraud and other illegal acts. Consequently, Congress passed this legislation that requires reporting of the beneficial owners of corporations, limited liability companies, etc. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, the beneficial owners must be reported to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for every corporation or website you are involved with, unless there is an exemption.

Who is a beneficial owner? An individual who either directly or indirectly: (1) exercises substantial control over the reporting company; or (2) owns or controls at least 25% of the reporting company’s ownership interests.

What companies are exempt? There are 23 types of entities exempt from the Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting requirements. These entities include publicly traded companies meeting specified requirements, many nonprofits and certain large operating companies. It appears most limited liability companies and corporations that are agricultural are not exempt.

What will a reporting company have to disclose about itself? A reporting company will have to report: (1) its legal name; (2) any trade names such as d/b/a; (3) the current street address of its principal place of business; (4) its jurisdiction of formation or registration; and (5) its Taxpayer Identification Number.

What will a reporting company have to disclose about beneficial owners? For each individual who is a beneficial owner, a reporting company will have to provide: (1) the individual’s name; (2) date of birth; (3) residential address; (4) an identifying number from an acceptable identification document such as a passport or US driver’s license, and the name of the issuing state or jurisdiction of the identification document. In addition, an image of the identification document will need to be submitted,

What else will need to be reported? It all depends on when the company was created or registered. If a reporting company is created or registered on or after January 1, 2024, the reporting company will need to report information about itself, as described above, its beneficial owners, as described above, and its company applicants. If a reporting company was created or registered before Jan. 1, 2024, the reporting company only needs to provide information about itself and its beneficial owners. The reporting company need not provide information about its company applicants.

Who is a company applicant of a reporting company? A company that must report its company applicants will have up to two individuals who could qualify as the company applicant: (1) the individual who directly files the documents that creates or registers the company; and (2) if more than 1 person is involved in the filing the individual who is primarily responsible for directing or controlling the filing.

When do I need to report my company’s beneficial ownership to FinCEN? It all depends on when your company was created or registered. A reporting company created or registered to do business before Jan. 1, 2024 will have until Jan. 1, 2025 to file its initial beneficial ownership information report. A reporting company created or registered on or after Jan. 1, 2024 and before January 1, 2025 will have 90 calendar days after receiving notice of the company’s creation or registration to file its initial beneficial ownership report. This 90-day calendar day deadline runs from the time the company receives actual notice that its creation or registration is effective, or after a secretary of state or similar office first provides public notice of its creation or registration, whichever is earlier. Reporting companies created or registered on or after Jan. 1, 2025 will have 30 calendar days from actual or public notice that the company’s creation or registration is effective to file their initial beneficial ownership interest reports with FinCEN.

I know this is not the most fascinating column I’ve ever written. In fact, I hope you are still awake to learn what might happen if you fail to report your company’s beneficial ownership interests. As specified in the Corporate Transparency Act, a person who willfully violates the beneficial operating interest reporting requirements may be subject to civil penalties of up to $500 for each day that the violation continues. That person may also be subject to criminal penalties of up to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Potential violations include willfully failing to file a beneficial ownership information report, willfully filing false beneficial ownership information or willfully failing to correct or update previously reported beneficial ownership information.

There is an official website for the CTA at www.FinCEN.gov/BOI that provides lots of useful information, including a Small Entity Compliance Guide.

Happy reporting!