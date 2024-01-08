No, not that kind of A.I.: Introducing the Select Sires Member Cooperative

Share Facebook

By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

A company whose name is woven into the fabric of Ohio agriculture is getting an update. COBA/Select Sires recently merged with three similar organizations across the country in late 2023 to form a new, albeit familiar, cooperative.

Chris Sigurdson, CEO of the SSMC, was the previous general manager of COBA/Select Sires and Minnesota/Select Sires.

Though the newly formed Select Sires Member Cooperative (SSMC), is different in name, Ohio farmers will experience little change as the same Ohio headquarters, cooperative principles, and strong product lineup will remain in place.

The major change? Operational efficiencies, said Chris Sigurdson, CEO of the SSMC.

“Select Sires Member Cooperative, or SSMC as it’s quickly been known, is really a continuation of a rather significant position in the dairy and beef sectors here in the United States by member-owned, member-controlled cooperatives that have started in the early forties,” Sigurdson said.

Before being selected to helm the new organization, Sigurdson was the general manager of COBA/Select Sires and Minnesota/Select Sires. The merger brings together the formerly separate cooperatives of All West/Select Sires, COBA/Select Sires, Select Sires MidAmerica, and Minnesota/Select Sires. Their respective boards of directors voted unanimously on Aug. 2 to merge and the change officially took place Oct. 1, 2023.

“We have continued to listen closely to membership and adapt to change and respond to what’s in their best interests. Foundationally, that has been and largely will continue to be our members seeking the best genetics at the best prices from the best people deep into the future,” Sigurdson said. “The directors from the four cooperatives that were All-West, Minnesota, COBA and Mid-America, made the decision last July that we feel we can do this better in the future if we come together and operate as one.”

Prior to the merger, COBA/Select Sires had a territory that covered Ohio, along with parts of surrounding states as well as the southwest U.S. and the country of Mexico. The newly formed cooperative now represents the Select Sires federation in 27 U.S. states and Mexico.

“Change is happening so fast within the animal production industries and that certainly has such a direct effect on our cooperatives as well. We’re directly linked to the ebbs and flows of what happens in our members’ businesses, and that change is leading towards different locations in a territory where dairy producers are located and beef producers as well,” Sigurdson said. “We’ve seen a rather dramatic shift in product mix in terms of what our members are comfortable utilizing. In that regard, I’m speaking specifically to conventional semen and gender-sorted semen. We’re trying to make sure that we’re the kind of company that responds to that. There’s no question that our ability to also get the best people on the team is crucial to our success as it has been in the past. And we want to make sure that we’re the kind of company that attracts the best of the best to not just come to us but stay with us and make a career out of serving our members’ needs.”

Opportunities to improve operational efficiencies was a major push behind the merger.

“A cooperative is designed for its members, or its customers, to utilize it as they see fit, and we have every intention of continuing to offer the products and services that have been offered, so long as it, of course, remains economically viable. One of the challenges we face through a lessening number of producers in the market is there’s just more distance between driveways, if you will, and that puts a lot of challenge to making sure that we can operate profitably enough to continue to deliver those services,” Sigurdson said. “By merging the companies, we’re confident, and we’re seeing that come out significantly as we’ve been building this, that there are opportunities to be leaner in terms of operational efficiencies, leveraging size and scale, and so that the levels of service products that are offered and the kind of people that we have on our team can remain unchanged.”

Among the many benefits of merging as one, Select Sires Member Cooperative will remain a farmer-owned-and-controlled cooperative led by fellow producers. Current dairy of beef producers that are customers of COBA may be left to wonder how the change will impact them.

“It’s our intent that our members that are actively utilizing their cooperative are not going to see changes on the customer-facing side of that. That’s what’s led to the greatness in which these four cooperatives yielded on their own. Putting them together, we think all of that can continue. And as I just previously mentioned, it’s starting to play out in terms of leveraging a bit of size and scale so that our customers don’t feel differences on their side of the equation,” he said.

The newly formed cooperative now represents the Select Sires federation in 27 U.S. states and Mexico. Image courtesy of the Select Sires Member Cooperative.

The new organization will keep its ties to Ohio. SSMC’s headquarters remain in Columbus with multiple regional distribution offices around the country.

“That wasn’t an immediate given, to be honest, but we did do a rather exhaustive amount of research into the best possible state in which we could incorporate a cooperative, and that has to do with existing law supporting cooperative and cooperative principles. Of course, taxes matter. And at the end of that rather exhaustive study, we also looked at the states in which the four cooperatives were already incorporated in and two of the states rose to the top very quickly. That happened to be the state of Utah in the state of Ohio,” Sigurdson said. “Ultimately the directors decided that the Ohio location will serve as the primary business office headquarters with the Logan, Utah office as a westward facing spot where some of the business functionality will be as well. In addition to that, we have four other main locations that are presently serving as distribution centers, and we’ll continue to make the best decisions around where that needs to be to get semen and other products to the market appropriately. We have a fully functioning, significantly-sized custom collection bull stud in Illinois that’s not only operating, but it’s growing in its utilization as well.”

Though similar in name and in a close relationship, it should be noted that Select Sires Inc., based out of Plain City remains a different organization than COBA or the newly formed SSMC.

“The ones that are now merging are the ones that formed Select Sires Inc. purposefully back in 1965. The history would teach us that they formed Select Sires Inc. so that they could attract the best genetics and the best bulls into a shared resource situation such that member companies were separate, yet they collaborated to make sure that they had the best of the best of bovine genetics available to bring to their local members,” Sigurdson said. “The purpose of Select Sires Inc. remains that same situation today. Their primary task of member cooperatives that own Select Sires Inc. is to continue to source the best possible genetics in the world in beef and dairy, provide us with the most fertile product we possibly can, and add research and development around the technologies as needed.

“We’ll be the customer facing aspect of this brand. We will add the people, add the services, add the rather diligent analysis that goes into what we do today in terms of genetic advancement and reproductive progress,” Sigurdson said. “We’ll continue to take care of those kinds of things. Select Sires Inc. can continue to take care of providing the best possible genetics and further that by research and developing new technologies, new ideas that could bring value collectively to all of our members across our market territories — including the other two cooperatives that remain in the U.S. that are members of the federation and will continue to operate in that regard.”

As of Oct. 1, Select Sires Member Cooperative consists of over 300 employees serving over 10,000 cooperative members. The move comes at a time of rapid change in the cattle sector.