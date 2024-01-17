North Star Hardware & Implement Co. becomes a Fendt dealer

Share Facebook

North Star Hardware & Implement Co. recently signed a contract with AGCO Corporation to become a dealer of their Fendt product line.

North Star Hardware & Implement Co. is one of a handful of dealers in Ohio that now carries AGCO’s Fendt brand. North Star Hardware will now be selling and servicing Fendt tractors, Ideal Combines, RoGator equipment, and Hesston hay and forage equipment in addition to their already diverse equipment options.

“We’re excited to expand our line of products for our customers,” said Kevin Selhorst, North

Star Hardware & Implement Co. Sales Manager. “We are getting ready to celebrate our 100th anniversary in 2024, and becoming a Fendt dealer is a great way to show that we are committed to adapting to the innovations in the agricultural industry and that we plan on being a steadfast business in our community for years to come.”

For 90 years, the Fendt brand has offered and continues to provide leading products, from tractors to harvesters and planters, to make farmers more successful. Fendt develops exceptional equipment, products, and services for farmers and assists farmers in producing high-quality commodities with maximum efficiency.

“Fendt is a renowned agricultural manufacturer, and we are excited to have the opportunity to add another distinguished brand to our lineup to demonstrate to our customers, competitors, and partners that our dealership, although only having one location, can provide equally impressive products and parts, along with superior service,” Selhorst said.

For more information about North Star Hardware & Implement and the products and services provided, contact them at 419-336-7361 or visit their website at www.northstarimplement.