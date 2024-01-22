OCA recognizes award winners

Share Facebook

During the Awards Banquet at the recent Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, attendees celebrated the achievements of their fellow cattlemen honored with annual awards. The seven awards presented were as follows:

Outstanding County — Darke County Cattlemen’s Association

Sponsored by Ohio Corn and Wheat

The Darke County Cattlemen’s Association president Erin Horst, leads the association’s eight- member board focusing on their mission of educating beef industry youth and long-time producers, as well as to inform consumers about beef. They accomplish their mission through hosting many different educational programs and advertising tactics. The association sponsors and hosts hoof trimming clinics, BQA sessions, and beef tours visiting different farms across the county learning about herd health, AI synchronization, and pasture management.

Additionally, the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association implemented marketing efforts to educate beef consumers including billboards on main roadways, as well as the association’s Facebook page which houses a Google Map allowing consumers to find freezer beef within the county limits. The overall goal of the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association is to continue to involve, engage, and educate the youth including more hands-on and producer-led activities.

Young Cattleman of the Year — Drs. Stan and Dana Soehnlen, Navarre

Sponsored by Vytelle

Both veterinarians, Stan and Dana Soehnlen practice alongside his father at Soehnlen Veterinary Clinic while also operating Soehnlen Cattle Co. Soehnlen Cattle began 15 years ago when Stan was in 4-H and actively showing cattle. Soehnlen completes the day-to-day operations of the farm while his wife completes the registration and record keeping. The primary focus of this operation is raising seedstock and club calves, focusing on maternal genetics and longevity. Soehnlen Cattle Co. partners with Vytelle as an IVF satellite and flushes donor cows continuously throughout the year producing embryos for other beef operations. Soehnlen Cattle Co. hosts an annual fall online calf sale, as well as sells club calves, bred heifers, bulls, and embryos in private treaty and in auctions throughout the year.

Over the past year, Soehnlen Cattle Co. has invested additional time and resources into their manure holding and storage facilities. Soehnlen Cattle Co. focuses on environmental stewardship and sustainability by trying to prevent and avoid runoff. They carefully use manure as a fertilizer, spreading it on fields as appropriate. They also gained more acreage in pasture and plan to frequently rotate cattle from pasture to pasture while incorporating silage into their feed rations. The Soehnlens have plans of not only expanding their cow herd but also growing the IVF embryo portion of their operation.

Environmental Stewardship Award — LB Porteus Farms, Coshocton

Sponsored by Sakura Wagyu Farms

LB Porteus Farms is a family operation run by Brent Porteus and his brother Knox Porteus, as well as Brent’s two daughters, Amy and Beth, in addition to Beth’s husband Cole Mullen and their two daughters Riley and Harper. LB Porteus Farms owns 250 commercial Angus cows that produce the cattle they feed for higher-end value added branded programs. LB Porteus Farms implements environmentally friendly practices, including facilities with appropriate manure storage and management, as well as manure fertilization on cover crops.

In addition, they have implemented new systems with cutting-edge technology in their operation to enhance environmental stewardship. One of these is an aeration system that was created in Europe that helps to remove bacteria and reduce emissions. Also, they have added Lely’s Robotic Vector Feeding System to their operation that feeds the cattle automatically reducing fossil fuel usage, saves time and allows for more focus on the health and well-being of the cattle.

LB Porteus Farms’ main goal is to use resources they have currently to improve and enhance their farm for generations to come.

Commercial Cattleman of the Year — Goecke Farms, Spencerville

Sponsored by Allen County Cattlemen’s Association

Mark Goecke and his nephew, Gage Goecke, from Spencerville, were the Commercial Cattleman of the Year recipients.

Goecke Farms is a family operation run by Mark Goecke and his brother Steve Goecke established in 1999 when the transition from a dairy farm to a feedlot marketing operation took place. Goecke Farms markets their cattle through Nexus Marketing, selling six to eight 48,000-pound cattle loads a month. Mark is experienced with marketing cattle and maximizes his resources. Goecke Farms focuses on sustainability by feeding by-products from ethanol and wheat, that are products humans cannot utilize, but act as a protein for cattle. They also demonstrate environmental stewardship efforts by planting cover crops, implementing grass waterways, and using manure as fertilizer. Goecke Farms takes pride in seeing Ohio and U.S. raised beef being sold in grocery stores and being bought by consumers as the number one source of protein.

Seedstock Producer of the Year — Kingsway Angus, Tiffin

Sponsored by Ohio Angus Association

John and Mary Lou King, from Tiffin, were the Seedstock Producer of the Year Award recipients.

Kingsway Angus is owned and operated by John King and his wife, Mary Lou, under the name of Liberty Ridge Farms LLC. They keep 55 to 60 head of registered Angus cattle and exclusively utilize artificial insemination in their operation. The majority of their marketing is focused on heifer calves and providing junior show projects for the younger generation. Kingsway Angus have implemented various practices with a focus on sustainability and ensuring their operation is beneficial to their family and also to the environment. For example, they use recycled tire treads as flooring in their working chutes, put in proper water lines, wells and fencing, as well as rotational grazing across multiple pastures and corn stalks to protect the Lake Erie Watershed.

In addition, Kingsway Angus – Liberty Ridge Farms LLC sells a handful of the bulls at the Ohio Beef Expo and private treaty upon customer request.

Industry Service Award — Virgil Strickler, Columbus

Sponsored by United Producers, Inc.

Strickler served the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair for 30 years, 20 of which were in the position of General Manager. Strickler has a rich history with the beef industry and is a strong supporter of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. He exhibited beef projects when he was in 4-H and continues to give back to the industry.

Strickler was an important partner in the execution of OCA’s BEST Program, the Ohio Beef Expo, and the beef shows at the Ohio State Fair, all of which have provided youth the opportunity to be involved in the beef industry. Specifically, he was key in the success of the Commercial Cattle Show at the Ohio State Fair and promoting Ohio born and raised beef.

Strickler prides himself on what he has accomplished working with the state’s beef industry. Strickler was also instrumental in implementing the Ohio State Fair’s nationally recognized Youth Reserve Program in 1995. In recognition of Strickler’s dedication to the Ohio State Fair over the past three decades, Governor DeWine renamed the program in his honor. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to recognize Strickler with this award

Industry Excellence Award — Dr. Steve DeBruin, DVM, Millersport

Sponsored by Fairfield County Cattlemen’s Association

DeBruin is a 1983 graduate of OSU College of Veterinary Medicine. After graduation, DeBruin purchased the Feeder Creek Vet Clinic, primarily focused on beef cattle veterinarian work. He is now one of six practicing veterinarians at the clinic focusing on preventing problems and increased production by assisting producers in becoming more profitable. He is passionate about veterinarian medicine and helping others through his practice. He believes that as a veterinarian he can help beef producers be more profitable and proud of their operations.

DeBruin also served as President of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association in 2002. He got involved in the political aspects of agriculture during his presidency. He also helped establish the state’s Beef Quality Assurance program. Beef Quality Assurance is still intact today ensuring beef cattle produced in Ohio are healthy and responsibly raised. DeBruin’s biggest goal as a beef cattle veterinarian is to make a difference and aid in beef producers’ success and profitability.