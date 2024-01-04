OCJ-Corn-to-go January 2024

Share Facebook

Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist, karhoff.41@osu.edu or 567-376-4019

Greg LaBarge, OSU Extension Field Specialist, labarge.1@osu.edu or 740-956-5047

Making sense of statistics

By Stephanie Karhoff

With harvest in the rearview mirror, it is time to evaluate yield differences and decide what products or practices worked, and more importantly, what did not work in 2023. So, how do we identify what significantly impacted yield or economic return? Proper use of experimental design and statistics allow us to isolate noise or environmental variation and determine if yield differences are real. Or, in other words, how probable is it that we will get these same results again?

The first step in evaluating yield is to verify that results are from replicated and randomized field trials. Why does this matter? In just one field, there can be a wide range of environmental conditions like soil type or topography. Without replication, it is impossible to know whether a yield difference was due to the treatment you applied or some other factor like disease pressure, varying fertility levels, or differences in management history. Multiple observations also make it possible to estimate the error associated with the trial itself. In field-scale research, a minimum of three replications is typically required, with four or more recommended, for proper evaluation.

Field trials must also be randomized to avoid biasing or confounding results with the location in the field in which treatments were applied. Let’s say you design an on-farm study to determine whether a fungicide application at R3 will significantly increase soybean yield compared to no fungicide use. Even if you replicate both treatments (fungicide at R3, no fungicide) three times, your results will still be biased if the fungicide was always applied to the same half of the field. Randomization is just as important as replication to ensure results are not influenced by spatial variability.

During this winter meeting season, a common phrase you will hear from Extension educators and specialists is that treatments were or were not “significantly” different. You may pause and scratch your head, wondering how two treatments do not significantly differ if there is a numerical yield difference? If our fungicide application on average increased yield by 3 bushels per acre compared to no fungicide use, how are they not significantly different? Treatment differences are considered statistically significant when the probability or “p” value is less than the chosen significance level. If our fungicide and no fungicide treatments did significantly differ, we would have a 90% certainty that results were not from just sheer chance if a significance level of 0.1 (or 10%) was used.

Factoring statistical significance into our decision-making process provides better clarity on which products and practices will be beneficial to your operation. When reviewing recommendations this winter, seek out replicated, randomized research that is ideally conducted over multiple locations and growing environments. You can read more about on-farm experimental layouts and statistics and learn how to get involved with OSU eFields on-farm research at https://go.osu.edu/studyimplementation.

Key soil test report values

While a soil test report shows several numbers, there are some key values to focus on. The soil test numbers help us understand soil nutrient holding and exchange capacity, the need for lime, and whether we should invest in fertilizer. Table 1 shows those key parameters and a range of values desirable for most grain and forage crops grown in Ohio.

Some soil test report values provide an understanding of the soil’s natural ability to retain and supply nutrients. Information on organic matter (OM) and cation exchange capacity (CEC) is useful to compare one field to the next. These factors are difficult to change, but long-term management such as reduced tillage and cover crops can influence OM.

Organic matter (OM): OM is essential in nutrient cycling and retention. OM accumulation in uncultivated soils is impacted by moisture and temperature due to their influence on plant growth and soil microbes.

Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC): CEC measures the capacity of the soil to hold exchangeable cations (positively charged ions). We report CEC as milliequivalents (meq) per 100 grams of soil. CEC depends on the amount and type of clay plus the percentage of OM. The CEC value will affect the potassium recommendation. Soil pH tells us about nutrient availability and soil suitability to grow a chosen crop. Buffer pH is used for the lime recommendation when the soil pH needs to be corrected.

Soil pH: Soil pH measures active soil acidity in a 1:1 mixture of soil to water. The active acidity value is shown on the soil test report as soil pH (or water pH). Correcting a pH below 6.0 can increase crop available nutrients, reducing our need for fertilizer.

Table 1. Standard soil test result parameters with optimal soil test values for most Ohio crops.

Test Parameter Desirable Ranges Use of Measure pH 6.3–7.0 Water pH (neutral pH = 7.0) affects nutrient availability. Buffer pH 6.8–7.0 Used to determine lime requirement. When reported as part per million (ppm) When reported as pounds per acre Phosphorous (P) Mehlich 3 20–50 40–100 Used to make P 2 O 5 recommendations. Potassium (K) Mehlich 3 100–170 200–340 Used to make a K 2 O recommendations. CEC determines the desired range. Calcium (Ca) 200–8,000 400–16,000 Levels less than 200 ppm are a concern. Ca deficiencies are rare in Ohio.

Buffer pH: Buffer pH is measured by mixing soil with a buffering solution to estimate the reserve or potential acidity. The buffer pH value determines the amount of lime needed to correct the pH to a target pH.

Phosphorus and potassium soil test levels give us our fertilizer need when used in conjunction with the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendation for Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Alfalfa Bulletin 974.

Phosphorus: If the soil test number is less than 20 parts per million (ppm), then an application of phosphorus fertilizer is recommended due to the increased risk of yield loss at this lower soil test value. If between 20 to 40 ppm, there is no immediate fertilizer need, apply anytime in the rotation to maintain your soil test in this range. If your soil test is above 40 ppm, no fertilizer is needed.

Potassium: To determine potassium need, look back at the soil test report for the Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC). The recommendation will change based on a CEC below 5. Most soils in the state will have a CEC above 5.

With a CEC above 5 and a potassium soil test number less than 120 parts per million (ppm), an application of potassium fertilizer is recommended due to the increased risk of yield loss at this lower soil test value. If between 120 to 170 ppm, there is no immediate fertilizer need, apply anytime in the rotation to maintain your soil test in this range. If your soil test is above 170 ppm, no fertilizer is needed.

With a CEC below 5 and a potassium soil test number less than 100 parts per million (ppm), an application of potassium fertilizer is recommended due to the increased risk of yield loss at this lower soil test value. If between 100 to 130 ppm, there is no immediate fertilizer need, apply anytime in the rotation to maintain your soil test in this range. If your soil test is above 130 ppm, no fertilizer is needed.

More details on soil test report interpretation are in our new factsheet Interpreting a Soil Test Report AGF514 at https://go.osu.edu/usesoiltest. In addition, a free pdf copy of the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendation for Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Alfalfa Bulletin 974, is at https://go.osu.edu/tristatefert or visit your local Extension Office for a print copy.