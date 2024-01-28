ODA annual awards presented for dedication to water quality

Share Facebook

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) recognized two Soil and Water Conservation Districts for their leadership and commitment to the H2Ohio program.

The awards for Erie and Mercer counties were presented by ODA Director Brian Baldridge at the 2024 Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Partnership Meeting in Columbus.

“H2Ohio would not be a success without the tireless work from our Soil and Water Conservation Districts,” Baldridge said. “They are the trusted voices in our communities helping connect Ohio’s farmers to conservation.”

The H2Ohio Lifetime Conservation Advocate Award recognizes those who exhibit exceptional leadership and commitment to water quality through H2Ohio. Recipients of this award are devoted stewards of water quality improvement and conservation who demonstrate innovation, partnership, enthusiasm, and a “get it done” attitude.

This recognition supports Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative designed to address complex issues impacting Ohio’s waters. Launched in 2019, H2Ohio uses a comprehensive approach guided by science and data to reduce algal blooms, stop pollution, and improve access to clean drinking water by supporting best farming practices, road salt runoff reduction, litter cleanup, dam removal, land conservation, and water infrastructure revitalization. For more information visit h2.ohio.gov.