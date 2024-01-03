ODA boosting local food supply chains with $12.6 million

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

From farm gate to the plate, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is offering financial support to businesses and producers who work in the middle of the food chain sector.

ODA has been awarded $12.6 million through the federal Resilient Food System Infrastructure (RFSI) Program to fund projects that support supply chain coordination activities, create more and better processing centers, and increase accessible, affordable, and efficient distribution of Ohio products. Projects may also include the construction, expansion, and modernization of supply chain facilities.

“A strong Ohio depends on a strong agriculture community,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “The RFSI grant program will help ensure we’re thoroughly investing in local producers and supporting Ohio’s food system. These grants create more economic opportunities for our communities and the farmers who help feed our state.”

RFSI aims to support growth in the middle-of-the-food-supply-chain and strengthen local and regional food systems by creating new revenue streams for Ohio producers, keeping profits circulating in rural communities, and increasing diversity in processing options.

Those interested in receiving funding should apply directly through ODA by March 15, 2024. ODA encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers, underserved producers, veteran producers, and underserved communities.

ODA has entered a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) to administer the program. Detailed guidelines, including project requirements and eligibility can be found at ams.usda.gov/services/grants/rfsi.