Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 330 | ODA Director Brian Baldridge

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge is the featured guest for the first Ohio Ag Net Podcast of 2024, joining hosts Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood. The three discuss a wide variety of issues, including Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, ODA’s groundbreaking of the new animal diagnostics laboratory, H2Ohio, the new recommendation to lead the Ohio State Fair and Ohio Expo Center, as well as much more. Director Baldridge also gives a recap of the big items of 2023 as well as the issues that lie ahead in 2024, including farm preservation and even a quick chat about artificial intelligence.

Other guest audio in the podcast includes:

Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo visits with Tom Fontana and Jeanne Gogolski on GrowNextGen

visits with and on Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg hears from Dale Arnold, director of energy policy at Ohio Farm Bureau, about the issues of the day in that changing world.

