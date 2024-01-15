Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 331 | Legal Lingo With Leisa Podcast Edition

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Leisa Boley Hellwarth who is a lawyer and columnist of the monthly Legal Lingo column. She talks about the articles she has written and what farmers need to pay attention to as they move into 2024.

More in this week’s podcast:

Todd Wilkinson, NCBA President : Dale talks to Todd about the farm bill and cattle inventory as need for more food increases with growing population.

Dr. Dave Shoup, Wayne County Farmer: Dave is the Pork Industry Excellence Award Winner and he talks with Matt about herd health, his service to his community, and the upcoming Ohio Pork Congress.