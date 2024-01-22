Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 332 | Planting Seeds: A Night for Young Professionals

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Ashely Tate a student at The Ohio State University, Julia Brown and Wendy Hovey both of Ohio Soybean Council. They talk about the Night for Young Professionals that is coming up on February 1, 2024. The night helps students develop professionally with keynote speakers and panel discussions preparing them for their future careers after the classroom. The night is made possible by The Ohio State University, Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, Ohio Soybean Council, and Ohio Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net.

More in this week’s podcast:

Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn and Wheat : Dale talks to Tadd about ethanol and celebrating the sweet 16 of ethanol production in Ohio.

Dusty talks with Alan about the Conservation Action Project. Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora: Dr. Lopez-Nicora stops by to talk with Dusty about the white mold program.