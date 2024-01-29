Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 333 | Ohio Farm Bureau Buzz

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Joel Penhorwood of Ohio Ag Net talk with Paul Lyons, Ohio Farm Bureau Vice President of Membership. They talked about the recent National Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah and the Young Ag Professional Conference in Columbus, Ohio. Paul shares about his experiences at the annual meeting and gives an overview of Ohio recognition.

More in this week’s podcast:

Luke and Kayla Durbin and Joe Everett, YAP State Committee: They talk with Joel about the recent YAP Conference, their role on the State Committee, and their own agriculture background.

Scott Fenwick, Clean Fuels America: Scott is the Technical Director for Clean Fuels America and talks with Dale about the biodiesel technology world.

Scott is the Technical Director for Clean Fuels America and talks with Dale about the biodiesel technology world. Brandon Kern, Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio Soybean Association: Brandon works as the Director of Public Affair and Issue Analysis and he talks with Dusty about US EPA and Endangered Species Act in relation to pesticide use.