Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 1, 2024

Colder air works into the region to start 2024, although we still can’t say that our pattern is all that cold, compared to normal. Clouds will try and give way to sunshine today, but we do not expect a lot of drying. Northwest flow continues all day, keeping us chilly.

We work onto the backside of that cold high pressure dome tonight and that will allow some south winds to develop. Temps will moderate a bit for Tuesday and will be above normal. But the warming does not last super long. A reinforcing shot of cold air pushes back in for Wednesday and we stay chilly through the rest of the week. As the cold returns, we can expect some clouds Wednesday. With the strong Northwest wind and the drop in temps we will have to watch for a bit of lake effect precipitation north, but generally not in too many other areas. However, it won’t take much for a flurry or two. Better sunshine potential with the cold for Thursday and Friday.

Late in the week, a strong weather system passes by to our south over the TN valley and Deep South. We don’t expect to get hit by this, but will see more clouds in southern Ohio as an offshoot of that, and won’t rule out renegade shower. North of I-70, expect a mix of clouds and sun for Saturday. Sunday will be dry in all areas, but still cool

Southwest flow returns early next week ahead of what looks like a major storm complex. We are mild Monday, and expect rain to break out Monday afternoon. Then we can see rain change to snow overnight Monday night through Tuesday of next week. The track of the low is still able to change dramatically, so we are not pencilling in problems at all just yet. But this is a big storm with rain, snow and significant moisture potential. A shift in the track farther west will keep us in more rain. Farther east will bring more snow. And the wind will be a big factor to watch as well. Behind that low, we get colder again for midweek and that holds through the end of next week. The map below shows moisture potential for next Monday and Tuesday, liquid equivalent only…meaning rain, snow, sleet…no delineation between type at all. This is the moisture potential we see at this point, a week out. Data is all over the place right now too on type…so don’t believe any hype on one form of precipitation over the other for a while either. Just the fact that we have moisture coming one way or the other.