Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 10, 2024

Lingering snow showers through midday over Ohio as our weather system continues to move off to the northeast. Additional accumulation will be minor, but all told we should end up with a coating to an inch or two going back to the change over to snow last night. After precipitation is done, we stay cloudy through the rest of the afternoon and evening, Strong, gusty winds are likely to hold through the day today, making it feel colder overall. The chill holds through Thursday with clouds and some sun. However, there is a minor disturbance moving east through the Great Lakes that will trigger snow showers in MI, and we can see a bit of flurry activity coming off of that down in northern tier counties of Ohio throughout tomorrow.

Friday another powerful storm complex lifts up from the southwest. The track of the low for this system has been all over the place so far, shifting multiple times in the past 2 days. However, as we see things right now, we are mostly in the rain sector through Friday and into Friday evening. We will change to snow at some point and see potential for accumulation. However, at this stage, several days out still, we are going to continue to talk rain and snow both. Whatever we end up with, there will be plenty of liquid to work with. The map below shows precipitation for Friday and Saturday combined, if you look at the liquid equivalent (after you melt down any snow that falls). Clearly, we are finishing the week soggy.

An arctic blast is on the way for the weekend and that bitter cold holds through most of next week. Snow ends Saturday midday to early afternoon, and we see temps drop with strong gusty winds. The chill holds through Sunday. On Monday we can see some scattered snow showers moving into Ohio, but only with 40% coverage and minor accumulation. A reinforcing shot of cold air blasts in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Well below normal temps will dominate and all that liquid we picked up this week will freeze solid. We can’t rule out another batch of flurry action later in the week, but it looks minor at this time.