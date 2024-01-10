Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 11, 2024

Share Facebook

A mostly dry day today over the region. We do have a minor disturbance moving through the Great Lakes, triggering some light snow and flurry action, mostly to our north. However, we will see plenty of clouds coming off that disturbance and we won’t rule out a few flurries in northern tier counties through today. The farther south you go, we see no threat, and while clouds will dominate, we have better chance of sun breaking through at times farther south as well. Temps remain chilly.

The second major storm complex of the week moves into the state tomorrow to finish the week. This system looks eerily similar to what came through Tuesday. That means we will see significant moisture, but at this time it again looks to be predominantly rain. We may see some snow to start in NW OH friday morning to midday, but generally rain through the daylight hours, and then a change over to snow overnight. After the change back to snow, we can see some accumulations in the northern third to quarter of Ohio, with totals from 1″-4″. From this event, we still are looking at significant liquid equivalent of up to 1″ and coverage at 100%. However we do not expect snow in southern and central Ohio. The map below shows our combined moisture for Friday and Saturday.

Significantly colder air races in behind the system. We will be windy as well, making wind chills an issue for the balance of the weekend. Flurries can hang around through Sunday, but mostly we are looking at bitter cold air, clouds and wind. Next week looks to have more of the same with arctic air, well below normal temps and several excursions below zero as well for overnight lows. Winds will subside Monday. Light snow and flurry action is likely at midweek with a minor wave of moisture, but we have no well organized systems on the way for next week. Still, with the cold air, we won’t rule out a few flurries from time to time the rest of the week.