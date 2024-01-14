Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 15, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cold air dominates the start of the week. However, this week is looking to be significantly more “tame” than last week, where we had 2 major storms in the span of 3 days. This week the main headline will be cold air controlling nearly everything for the week. Today and tomorrow we will be well below normal over the region, and the map below shows temps as we wake up Tuesday. Winds will let up some today, meaning wind chills will not be as severe. We have a bit of flurry activity that comes across the state overnight tonight through tomorrow. That may give a quick dusting of new snow, but otherwise, nothing significant. We expect sun and clouds today, and after the flurries tonight into early tomorrow, clouds likely break in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday temps will start to moderate just a bit and we see a mix of clouds and sun. That moderation stays into Thursday, but clouds are hear and a new batch of cold air heads this direction. As that airmass moves east, we will see scattered light snow and flurries from Thursday afternoon through Friday. Minor snow accumulations are likely, with potential for C-1″ over about 80% of the state. However, this is not something we need to be super concerned about. This is not a well organized front, but rather moisture that is getting wrung out ahead of another air mass change. We are quite chilly again behind the snow for this coming Saturday and Sunday, but high pressure gives us some decent sun.

Next week we get right into some warmer weather . Temps moderate Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds dominate and bring in the warmer air. For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are goin gto watch some moisture move in. At this time we are projecting next Tuesday to be dry, but scattered rain showers should be here for Wednesday and perhaps linger in to thrusady. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to half an inch, and we look for coverage at 60%. However, the bigger story is that we keep temps mild behind that system. We do not have any significant push of cold air wanting to return out of the arctic at this time. Looks like winter may try and fit in a large part of its punch in just 1 week — this week.