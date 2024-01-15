Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 16, 2024

Share Facebook

We have a couple more days in the deep freeze before a brief reprieve. Then we go back. We won’t break out of this winter pattern until next week. Today we see more clouds than yesterday, and a few flurries linger after starting overnight last night. We have no concern about anything sticking around, just some flakes in the air. Better sun potential tomorrow, but we keep temps well below normal today and tomorrow.

On Thursday, a slight moderation in temps gets us back closer to normal, but nowhere near above normal levels. We also expect clouds to develop through the day. This comes ahead of another arctic surge that moves out of the Canadian Prairies for Friday, holding through the weekend. We won’t rule out flurries and light snow through the day Friday, giving no more than a fresh coating to at most an inch. High pressure emerges behind the snow for the weekend, giving us at least some sun to go with our frigid temperatures again.

NExt week we see an abrupt change in pattern. Strong southwest flow develops monday, bringing in a significant surge of warmer air. Temps go to above normal levels by Monday afternoon, and then stay mild through the end of the week. Rain develops Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but generally we see a large part of the moisture Tuesday and Wednesday staying to oru west. That will leave Thursday as the biggest potential for rain and the biggest geographical coverage over Ohio. Combined for the 3 days, we can see .25″-1″ of rain over the eastern corn belt. The map below shows our potential as we see it in this early stage of the forecast.

Behind the rain, we stay mild to finish next week and start the following weekend. While we do see some cold air pooling to our north and back west over the northern Rockies, a surge of arctic air is not immanent after next Friday, at least not as we see it right now.