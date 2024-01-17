Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 17, 2024

Share Facebook

Cold air maintains its grip on Ohio at midweek, but if you are looking for a “silver lining”, we can say that we are not as cold today as the start of the week (we’re pushing into “double digits”!), and we will be a couple degrees warmer tomorrow as well. However, another fast moving front to finish the week on Friday brings the deep freeze back to finish the weekend.

Today we see a mix of clouds and sun as temps stay chilly. Clouds likely increase a bit late afternoon and evening. Those clouds will hold for most of tomorrow, as we see a few flurries through the day over about 60% of Ohio. Those flurries will skew to the northern third of the state through most of the day.

Our front for Friday works a bit like a clipper system, sweeping through quickly. We expect a nice spat of snow, bringing a coating to an inch over a large part of Ohio. The entire state sees snowflakes at some point Friday. A new arctic air mass follows that front in for the weekend. We will be well below normal for both Saturday and Sunday on temps, but will see good sunshine and the arctic high sits right on top of us.

That high exits to the east Monday, and we start to see significant warming as winds turn southwest. We should be above normal on temps by Monday afternoon. The mild surge continues Tuesday through Thursday. However, we see moisture riding the wave north in the warm air as well. Two separate systems move through next week. The first for tuesday into early Wednesday, and the second for Thursday through Friday. Combined, we are looking at .25″-1″ rain over Ohio in the 4 day period from Tuesday through Friday. The map below shows potential as we see it at this time.

Behind the rain we cool a bit, but the air mass that is trying to move into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest is significantly warmer than this current polar air we are dealing with right now. We do not look to revisit this type of air mass again in the near future.