January 17, 2024 — Cold air maintains its grip on Ohio at midweek, but if you are looking for a “silver lining”, we can say that we are not as cold today as the start of the week (we’re pushing into “double digits”!), and we will be a couple degrees warmer tomorrow as well… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin