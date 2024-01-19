Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 19, 2024

Share Facebook

A clipper system races through the state today. Snow actually kicked off overnight last night with this complex and will continue into early afternoon today. Event snow totals will range from 1″-5″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio. The best snows will be north thanks to some lake interaction, but we will see flakes in most areas of the state. The 30% that does not see fall in the 1″-5″ range will still see some flakes. We turn colder and winds really start to ramp up this afternoon, which will trigger some blowing snow and poorer visibilities. Wind chills also are expected to be problematic overnight through tomorrow.

We see a good deal of cloud cover tomorrow, but those clouds have a few breaks here and there. Sunshine breaks free on Sunday. However, temps both days stay well below normal, likely no better than the teens either day. Winds subside on Sunday.

Next week warms significantly. With the mild surge on Monday we can see clouds increase. Then we expect 2 systems to pass in the Tuesday to Friday time frame. We will pick up rain showers from those systems on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with only a few lingering showers into Friday morning .Combined rain totals for the week will come in at .25″-1″ with coverage at 100%. The map below shows an update on thoughts.

Behind the rain next week, we do cool a bit going into the weekend. However, we are not cold by any stretch and definitely do not get anywhere near this weeks temps. We should be dry for most of the weekend of the 27th and 28th.