Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 2, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mixed clouds and sun today. We will likely be a bit milder overall, but not quite as warm as one would have hoped we are sure. Basically, the slight bump in temps will come thanks to the sun, rather than a true change in air mass. South winds stay a bit farther south and west. Clouds come back tomorrow with cold air returning out of Canada across the Great Lakes. We do not expect precipitation with any kind of organization, but it would not be that hard to get a bit of drizzle or a renegade isolated shower.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are dry, but cool. Temps should be near normal. Sunshine will be in control Thursday and Friday, but clouds return Saturday as a system, passes by to the south. From I-70 southward we see mostly cloudy skies and we wont rule out a rew rain showers near the OH River. North of I-70 we end up with clouds and limited sun, but little to no precipitation threat. Sunday stays mostly cloudy and cool, and a few lingering showers affect eastern areas early.

A significant weather system kicks out of the central and southern plains to start next week. Monday we stay dry over most of the state, and temps moderate as strong south winds develop. Rain arrives Tuesday morning, and then continues through Wednesday. Rain totals can be strong at .25″-1″ with 100% coverage. Colder air wraps in behind. The current track of low pressure is such that we look for predominantly rain, but action that continues through the overnight will have potential to chance oer to snow, and that will linger into Wednesday morning and midday. Still, the current track has us mostly in the rain bands. Regardless of type, we can say we are still looking at significant precipitation over the 24-48 hour period Tuesday-Wednesday. The map below shows combined liquid equivalent. We are not breaking out types yet.

Clouds kick out to the northwest Wednesday night. We till be partly sunny and chilly to finish next week, Thursday and friday, before potentially seeing another weak from in over the following weekend.