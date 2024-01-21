Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 22, 2024

Share Facebook

Warmer air works into the state this week. Today the warming is a bit slow, but we will definitely be warmer than what we had this past weekend. We expect a mix of clouds and sun today, but clouds will be increasing, especially farther north. Light snow showers will work across MI and into Ontario, and we will see that cloud deck trying to settle into northern Ohio. Clouds really thicken tonight overnight. Precipitation starts to develop after midnight, and between midnight and mid morning, we likely end up with a warm band of air in our atmosphere around 5,000 feet or so. That means any precipitation that falls in that period will fall through the warm band and likely then to a surface that is still a bit below freezing. This is a recipe for some freezing rain in northern OH. We don’t think we see an issue further south than US 30, and even that may be too far south, but we are saying let’s keep an eye out. Through the rest of Tuesday, we are seeing all rain. Totals will end up being .25″-.5″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. We are a bit drier for Wednesday, but still see a few lagging showers in the state, with less than 25% coverage. Then a second wave of moisture comes for Thursday through early Friday morning. Rain there can be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. Combined, everybody gets wet this week, and we will see significant snow melt through the week. Mud season returns! The map below shows combined rain totals for the week this week.

Cooler air will be here behind the rain Friday. However, we do not look for significant cold. Temps likely will turn out near normal, and close to where we see things settling out today. The cool temps hold through the weekend, but we stay dry only through Saturday. On Sunday we likely have to deal with scattered showers again. Most of these will be central and southern OH, and we can expect 60% coverage.

Next week is mostly dry as well, at least through midweek. Another surge in temps is likely, putting us well above normal as we flip the calendar from January into February.