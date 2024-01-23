Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 23, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The morning could be a mess over Ohio as we start the day, but we are transitioning to a very wet outlook over the next couple of days. Icing has been an issue out of the gate this morning in the north as temps overnight fell below freezing at the surface, but we have a warm layer of air aloft. As we move through the morning, temps at ground level will push above normal and we see rain everywhere. Through the day today, we expect .1″-.5″ of rain with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Tomorrow another round of moisture lifts int from the southwest. Showers develop and then continue through Thursday and into early friday. That wave can produce .25″-.75″ rain totals over the entire state with 100% coverage. That round has no threat of ice to start it off. Combined, we are still on track to see .5″-1.5″ rain totals over the entire state. The map below shows the combined potential for the week.

Clouds will give way to some sun to finish the week on Friday, but we also cool off a bit. The weekend starts dry with full sunshine Saturday, and then Sunday we see mixed clouds and sun north, but a chance of rain showers again over southern OH. Temps stay cool, but right now we are talking rain out of that OH Valley system. We will keep an eye on it to see if we need to update for wet snow flakes as we get closer to it.

Next week is dry beginning to end, from Monday midday through Friday. In addition, we will see temps work dramatically higher again, with well above normal levels coming all week long. That should promote decent drying and evaporation, even though we are still battling shorter day lengths as we flip the calendar to February.