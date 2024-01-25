Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 25, 2024

Share Facebook

Rain, rain, go away! But it wont today, as another wave (a final wave) of moisture pushes north out of the MO and OH valleys. We can see another round of .25″-.75″ rain over Ohio with nearly 100% coverage. The rains hold through midnight, but should taper off by tomorrow morning. A dry slot rotates in for most of Friday, and that may allow clouds to break for some sun tomorrow afternoon. We stay mild today, and temps do not fall off right away tomorrow either. However, as this system exits the state to the east, we do expect some cooler air to move in and take control for Saturday, Sunday and next Monday. Temps will pull back closer to normal for this time of year, but not below. The map below shows rains that we can pick up over the next 24 hours.

Partly sunny skies mean dry weather for Saturday, but a low moving through the OH Valley Saturday night and sunday could trigger scattered showers over the southern third to half of OH on Sunday. We don’t see anything getting north of I-70 right now. Moisture potential in the south can be up to .5″ with coverage at 60%. While we will leave the door open for some wet snowflakes, especially in the overnight part of the period, we are looking for mostly liquid.

We go back to a completely dry pattern for Monday through the following weekend (3rd and 4th). Temps stay cool on Monday, as mentioned above. But then we get very warm for the rest of the period. Temps will be 15-25 degrees above normal, and we can push into the 50s on several occasions next week. Those are temps more like we expect in mid-March! With the warmer air and the dry pattern, we should do some work on evaporation with all of this excess water sitting at the moment, and see some good dry down through the week. WE also get the soil profile thawed a bit, to allow some of this moisture access to go down, rather than up.