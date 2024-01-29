Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 29, 2024

Share Facebook

A MOSTLY dry week this week, but we still have a bit of rain or wet snow to get through tomorrow. Today will turn out partly sunny and temps will be a bit milder than yesterday. However, an approaching cool front for overnight tonight and tomorrow will bring back a threat of rain and wet snow over about 80% of Ohio. Liquid equivalent totals will be from a few hundredths to a few tenths. While we won’t rule out wet snowflakes, we are unconcerned about any potential accumulation. The map below shows our potential moisture for tomorrow.

Wednesday we dry back down and we should stay precipitation free through the rest of the 10 day forecast window, on through the middle of next week. Temps will bump up a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cool push of air comes out of the Great Lakes for late this week and weekend, taking temps down to near normal through the period. However, that cool surge also will serve as a block to the next system crossing the country, keeping it well to our south over the Deep South. Next week starts cool as well with high pressure sitting on top of us, but then we get temps to bump up slightly at midweek. The dryness remains, which means we see some minor evaporation, but overall, just a slow drying after the plentiful moisture we have picked up in recent weeks. We are less bullish on super warm air for the period right, with only gentle mild surges in temps from now through the first 10 days of February.