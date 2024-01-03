Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 3, 2024

Share Facebook

Colder air tries to move back in from the NW tomorrow. Canadian air is behind this push that comes across the Great Lakes. Due to this move, we expect a few more clouds through the day tomorrow, but no major concern about precipitation. We won’t rule out a flurry or two closer to Lake Erie, but clouds are the main feature we will be watching. We stay cool to finish the week, but see better sunshine potential for Thursday and Friday.

Expect a cloudy weekend. A system passing by mostly to the south will turn northeast along the Appalachians and can drag clodus along with a bit of moisture into Ohio for Saturday. Liquid equivalent precipitation can be a few hundredths to a few tenths over about 60% of the state. Then Sunday, NW flow keeps clouds here and we won’t rule out a few lingering flurries, but minor coverage.

Next week looks active. Strong SW winds develop Monday as any sun gets pushed out by clouds ahead of our next system. A strong low exits the central and southern Plains Sunday and Monday, moving northeast. Rains arrive here Tuesday morning, and precipitation continues through Wednesday midday. Cold air will be coming on the backside of this system. The track of the low is still to our west, putting us in the warm sector longer, but we will not rule out rain, snow or a combination of the two. What we can say is that we will see significant moisture through the event. Track of the low will have the biggest bearing on type, and we still are on track to put out estimates of type and any snow totals on Friday. Right now we are still talking about combined moisture potential for the event in liquid equivalent, and are penciling in at least .25″-1″ with coverage at 100%. The map below gives an update on potential.

Behind the storm, we are colder for Wednesday afternoon with clouds breaking late and into the evening. Partly sunny and dry weather holds through next Thursday and Friday.