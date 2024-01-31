Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 31, 2024

Share Facebook

Drier weather builds in starting today. We still may end up with more clouds than sun, due to the ample moisture we have on the surface currently as warm air starts to move in. However, we should see better sunshine potential as the rest of the week unfolds. We are also chilly to start today, but start to see temps moderate this afternoon. We are milder to finish the week, but likely plateau a bit on friday, instead of continuing to see warmth build though the weekend. Still, if sun can break through, it will feel markedly warmer than cloudy, damp days.

The dryness hold from the weekend through next week as well. At this point, we do not see our next round of moisture arriving until we get into next weekend…the 10th and 11th. If that pattern holds, that means we are looking at nearly 10 full days with no new precipitation, and a good chunk of those days should see decent evaporation. We will be limited by temps during that period, but still should see significant drying from our current soggy situation. Above normal temps will be here for most of the coming period. The map below shows temps vs normal next week.