Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 4, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cool temps remain over the state to finish the week. Today and tomorrow, we see better sunshine potential in many areas, thanks to High pressure passing by to our north. However, clouds and moisture return over the weekend. Saturday, we get grazed by a weather system climbing out of the deep south and coming up the Appalachians. This will bring wrap around, backside moisture into Ohio. There is not a large threat of precipitation, but a minor threat. We can see liquid equivalents of a few hundredths to a few tenths in southern and SE OH Saturday. The question will be precipitation type. We feel most of the moisture can be rain, but wont rule out a bit of snow or even some freezing rain in spots but will look at data over the next day or so before making a final call on that in our Friday forecast. Sunday can see clouds, drizzle and a few flurries holding over the entire state.

Monday temps moderate a bit, but we still see plenty of clouds. Winds turn southwest ahead of our next significant system. Clouds thicken and lower through the day. This next system is a big one, with moderate moisture and significant precipitation. As of now, the track of the low still keeps us solidly in the rain sector at least through most of Tuesday. But we are continuing to allow for all type of precipitation through the life cycle of the storm: rain, snow, both, and even some sleet. We do have colder air wrapping in behind the frontal passage, so there is a strong likelihood that we see snow before this system completely exits Wednesday, but as of right now, where the rain/snow line is, and what are totals are looking like…we are waiting to put those numbers out. Available liquid with the system will be .25”-1.25”

Behind that complex, we have a calmer outlook for a couple of days. We get clouds to break late Wednesday afternoon and then turnout partly sunny for Thursday. Next Friday another front rips through with potential for rain and snow. Available liquid with that system is another .25”-1” at least with coverage at 100%. So, our weather pattern is getting very active in a hurry. Once again, precipitation type will depend ultimately on the track of the low pressure center.