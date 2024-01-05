Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 5, 2024

Share Facebook

Mixed clouds and sun for today, but we stay on the cooler side of normal. We also can expect clouds to start to thicken this afternoon and evening. A storm complex is passing by, mostly to our south, tomorrow and will bring the clouds. We also have to watch for a bit of precipitation, as a little piece of this system breaks off and lifts into IN and western parts of OH tomorrow, while also bringing some fringe moisture from the main body of the complex into southern Ohio. We will be cold enough to see wet snow, and down near the OH river we can see rain showers mix in or take over as well. Available moisture is not impressive, but we can see minor snow accumulations north and liquid equivalent precipitation totals of a few hundredths to .3″. Chilly air dominates Sunday as well, and we see an upper level disturbance moving quickly through. Because of that we won’t rule out flurries anywhere on Sunday. Monday should be mostly dry but clouds will be in controls. Temps moderate to start the week thanks to strong SW flow that will be frontrunning our next storm system.

A significant winter storms is kicking out of the central and southern plains on Monday. Rain will start during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday and we should see rain all day that day. Near or just after sunset Tuesday is when we can expect a change over to wet snow, and the snow will continue through early afternoon on Wednesday. This complex is large and moisture laden. Right now we are projecting rains of half to 1.25″ over 90% of the state before the action changes to snow. Then we anticipate snow totals of a coating to at least 3″ before everything winds down Wednesday, and in NE areas, we may pick up a bit more than that, time will tell. But, at this point we are saying this system produces far more rain than snow. The maps below show liquid equivalent precipitation potential for the entire system (Tuesday-Wednesday) and then our first look at snow totals for the Tuesday night-Wednesday period. These snow totals will be revisited in our forecast that we will release Just after midnight Monday morning.

We dry down briefly for Wednesday evening and most of Thursday. Temps stay cool. On friday we have a fast moving clipper system set to move through, bringing snow back to Ohio. A coating to an inch or two is likely at this time, but its really too early to zero in on that system. What happens Tuesday and Wednesday may end up with a bigger impact on the following system than anything else. After a dry Saturday, we are seeing yet another significant storm complex in the central to southern plains next Sunday. That one kicks out to the east and NE for the week after next, and can bring rain, snow or both, much like we are seeing this coming week.