Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 8, 2024

Today we likely have the “calm before the storm”, as clouds continue to dominate and winds turn southwest. We are still tracking a significant winter storm into the region, but its impacts will generally wait until the overnight tonight. Clouds will thicken and lower through the day today.

Moisture starts to lift up from the southwest tonight. We do not expect action to get going in SW OH until closer to or after midnight, but then activity continues to lift north and east across the rest of the state. We will be warm enough to see rain at the outset. However, cold air will be working in through the overnight, just due to the lack of daylight, and that will change the rain to snow in parts of Ohio. We are particularly looking at west central and NW OH. Those areas can see 2″-5″ snow potential in the pre-dawn hours through mid morning on Tuesday. Then action goes back to rain for the entire rest of the day. That rain will make the snow accumulations disappear. We stay with rain all the way through sunset Tuesday. That will be where we return to snow, and could end up with a coating to an inch by the time we make it into Wednesday morning to midday, as colder air takes control. All told, this is mostly a rain event, but we need to make very sure we are ready for some quick, perhaps problematic snow accumulation as we start the day Tuesday, before rain makes all of that go away. Total liquid equivalent out of this system will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 100%. The map below shows that in greater detail. We will have snow accumulations, as outlined above, but this turns into a water kind of event overall.

Colder air dominates to finish Wednesday afternoon, but clouds hold firm. We may see a bit of usn Thursday. However our next system races in for the end of the week Friday and Saturday. Rain will dominate for most of Friday, then turn to snow overnight Friday night through Saturday early afternoon. We expect snow accumulations, but will wait to zero in on those for a few more days. Liquid available to this system looks to be anoutern .25″-1″, so we will continue to see excessive moisture headed this way.

We dry down a bit Sunday, and stay precipitation free for monday and early Tuesday. However, a final system is in the works for tuesday night though Wednesday of next week, and again has the potential for both rain and snow. The pattern is getting very active. Temps will be chilly, but not overly cold, so at this point I think mud is going to be more of a talking point in the short term.