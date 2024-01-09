Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 9, 2024

Share Facebook

Precipitation is underway in Ohio as our large storm works through. Most of today we will see rain over Ohio, which will take care of any accumulating snow areas saw in the early morning hours. Rain will continue through the day, and likely lasts a bit past sunset. At that point, we can see rain change back to snow for the overnight tonight into tomorrow midday. Precipitation intensity will drop off handily after midnight, and as such our accumulating snow will be limited as the system leaves. All told, we are looking at system liquid equivalent moisture (melted snow and rain combined) at up to 1.5″ with 100% coverage, and we should see a coating to an inch or two of snow tonight through early afternoon tomorrow.

We stay cloudy to finish tomorrow, and then see a mix of clouds and sun with colder air in on Thursday. However, we have another strong system on the way to finish this week, with the potential for both rain and snow still Friday into sAturday. Available liquid looks significant again, with equivalents of up to 1.5″ over 90% of the state. We feel that there is a better chance for accumulating snow friday late afternoon through saturday, but are stopping short of putting snow totals on it just yet. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation from the Friday-Saturday event.

Much colder air parks over the top of us for the rest of the 10 day period. The weekend stays cold with clouds and some sun Sunday. However, snow returns monday with potential for a coating to 2″ as a system lifts in from the SW. Tuesday and Wednesday are now drier, but arctic air takes temps lower, and we should be well below normal. Light snow returns with a clipper system overnight next Thursday night. Then we stay mostly cloudy and cold to finish the week next week Friday and Saturday.