Ohio Cattlemen’s Association celebrates success at Annual Meeting

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) held its Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Jan. 13, 2024, at the Hilton Polaris Hotel, Columbus, Ohio. Cattlemen and women from across the state gathered to engage in important association business, hear updates from many industry partners and recognize the recipients of several prestigious industry awards.

The day was made possible by the following sponsoring partners: Ag Credit, Corteva Agriscience, Heartland Feed Services, Ohio Association of Meat Processors, The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine and PBS Animal Health.

Todd Wilkinson, President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), joined members to present an industry update on policy issues. In addition, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Brian Baldridge spoke briefly about the current programs and new construction underway at the department.

OCA President Mark Goecke of Allen County led the OCA Annual Meeting. The first order of business was awarding the association’s Top Hand members. The OCA Top Hands are awarded for recruiting five or more OCA members throughout the year. This year’s awards were sponsored by Purina Animal Nutrition and Quality Liquid Feeds. The following were the Top Hands for 2023.

Frank Phelps, Logan County was the top recruiter. Additional Top Hand winners were Kolby Brock, Delaware County; Austin Cole, Preble County; John Ferguson, Geauga County; Glen Feichtner, Crawford County; Mark Goecke, Allen County; Sarah Ison, Clermont County; Jim Jepsen, Fairfield County; Andy Lohr, Crawford County; Allan Robison, Champaign County; Amber Shoemaker, Stark County; Demni Snider, Hardin County; and Becky Vincent, Stark County.

Following the Top Hand awards, members received updates from industry partners, including the Ohio Beef Council (OBC) and the Beef Checkoff by Erin Stickel, OBC Chairman. Members of the meeting then voted on association policy for 2024.

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) also held its annual meeting to award 23 scholarships to beef industry youth who have aspirations of pursuing careers in the agriculture and beef industry. These scholarships were made possible through the Cattlemen’s Gala, sales proceeds from the Ohio beef license plates, funds raised from the putt-putt course at the Ohio State Fair, and generous donors such as Saltwell Western Store, the Noah Cox Memorial Fund and the Ohio Cattlewomen’s Association.

The following are the 2023 scholarship recipients:

Cattlemen’s Gala Scholarships

Megan Becker, Washington County

Raymond Benecker, Butler County

Owen Brinker, Wood County

Sadie Holman, Licking County

Maria McIntosh, Champaign County

Charity Moore, Montgomery County

Delaney Moore, Fairfield County

Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County

McKenzie Pitcock, Muskingum County

Emma Truance, Gallia County

Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County

Zachary Zweibel, Allen County

Tagged for Greatness Scholarships

Megan Garrison, Belmont County

Luke Jennings, Clermont County

Katelynn Wallace, Miami County

Skyler Ward, Preble County

Cattlemen’s Country Club Scholarships

Harrison Blay, Portage County

Shala Graham, Licking County

Delaney Jones, Allen County

Anna Scheurman, Coshocton County

Noah Cox Memorial Scholarships

Makayla Heil, Noble County

Saltwell Expo Scholarship

Kayle Jennings, Clermont County

Cheyenne Myers, Stark County

Cattlewomen’s Association Scholarships

Makayla Heil, Noble County

During the Awards Banquet, attendees celebrated the achievements of their fellow cattlemen. The seven awards presented were as follows:

Outstanding County – Darke County Cattlemen’s Association

Sponsored by Ohio Corn and Wheat

Young Cattleman of the Year – Drs. Stan & Dana Soehnlen, Navarre

Sponsored by Vytelle

Environmental Stewardship Award – LB Porteus Farms, Coshocton

Sponsored by Sakura Wagyu Farms

Commercial Cattleman of the Year – Goecke Farms, Spencerville

Sponsored by Allen County Cattlemen’s Association

Seedstock Producer of the Year — Kingsway Angus, Tiffin

Sponsored by Ohio Angus Association

Industry Service Award — Virgil Strickler, Columbus

Sponsored by United Producers, Inc.

Industry Excellence Award — Dr. Steve DeBruin, DVM, Millersport

Sponsored by Fairfield County Cattlemen’s Association

The night ended with a social event and a live auction to raise money for OCA’s Political Action Committee (PAC), which raised over $12,000 to be used to support political candidates who support the beef cattle industry and to ensure representation at the State House and on Capitol Hill.

To learn more about OCA’s award winners or the Annual Meeting, visit www.ohiocattle.org.