Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention highlights

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Delegates from Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs came together for the 99th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in January.

One of the highlights of the event is always the crowning of the new Ohio Fair’s Queen. The newly crowned 2024 Ohio Fair’s Queen is Leah Schuhart from Muskingum County who is really looking forward to the next year.

In addition, 2024 Hall of Fame inductees recognized at the event were: Bev Fisher, Mahoning County; Candy Tripp, Marion County; Cindy Woodman, Lake County; Bob Buxton, Coshocton County; and Dan Kimmet, Allen County.

Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge addressed the group. Other special attendees included: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague, and Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

Honors were awarded to individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, ten received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. ODA Director Baldridge presented each winner with a certificate. Those chosen for the special honor (denoted by an asterisk) received plaques.