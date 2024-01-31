Ohio FFA state officers visit the Land Down Under

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Each year, 75 current or past State FFA Officers with active FFA membership are invited to apply for the International Leadership Seminar for State Officers (ILSSO). A 14-day travel experience, ILSSO allows attendees to develop an awareness of global agriculture and enhance their cultural competency of another country. This year, ILSSO was hosted in Australia.

Out of the 75 attendees on the trip to the “Land Down Under,” six of them were the current member of the Ohio FFA State Officer Team.

“After the State Officer Summit in Washington D.C. this past August, all 300+ state officers were invited to apply as potential ILSSO 2024 attendees,” said Kaydence Morris, Ohio FFA State Reporter. “I was blessed to have been accepted. From there, I completed an 8-week curriculum consisting of four modules of instruction on cultural awareness in Australia, completing projects that developed my cultural intelligence, as well as various essays and quizzes.”

Prior to departing for Australia, the attendees met in Los Angeles for a day-long orientation to prepare them for the upcoming experience. Once they completed their orientation, they spent the entire next day on an airplane to the southern hemisphere.

From the city of Sydney to the coastlines, the attendees traveled through Canberra, Griffith, Echuca, Geelong, and Melbourne.

“Our first days of ILSSO in Sydney were, simply put, awesome,” Morris said. “We had opportunities to walk around the city, take a lunch cruise around the harbor, see fireworks and tour the Sydney Opera House. A few times during those days, I would stop and ask myself if this was really happening, and I think my travel crew did too. We were all buzzing with excitement and the energy was really high.”

With a focus on global awareness and agriculture, Luke Jennings, Ohio FFA State President, said he was surprised by what was similar, even if it was on the other side of the world.

“I didn’t anticipate for there to be so many similarities between Australia and the United States, in terms of both culture and agriculture,” Jennings said. “Not only was a lot of the food we ate pretty similar to here in the states, but many of the struggles and adversities that agriculturalists face are the same. Since Australia is the driest continent in the world, the way they produce food and fiber differs from ours some. However, they too are fighting to make production practices more sustainable and efficient while still meeting consumer demands. It’s inspiring to see people with similar passions, even on the other side of the world.”

Each day of the ILSSO itinerary was filled with farm tours, industry visits and local sights. Opportunities both Jennings and Morris said they did not take for granted.

“We tried to dip our toes in as much as we could between typical tourist destinations like the Sydney Opera House, Parliament, and sightseeing in Melbourne. We road-tripped through the states of New South Wales and Victoria touring various family farms and agricultural companies throughout rural southeastern Australia,” Morris said. “The lands we saw were nearly all a part of the Murrumbidgee Irrigation District, which allowed it to be one of the most diverse and productive growing regions in Australia. We toured farms growing rice, cotton, citrus, grapes, corn, almonds, and stock such as Merino sheep, Angus cattle, racehorses, and dairy cattle. We also had the opportunity to meet with young farmer program leaders in Australia like Gemma from the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation and Emily from the Future Farmers Network.”

Jennings, Morris and the rest of the ILSSO attendees arrived back in the United States on Jan. 16. Despite flight delays on the way back making for a longer-than-expected travel plan, Morris and Jennings said they have no regrets.

“As an aspiring agricultural engineer, being immersed in real-life issues within my industry such as sustainability and water usage allowed me to get a better understanding of my career path,” Morris said. “Because of this exposure to Australian agriculture, I definitely feel more inclined to pursue a career outside of Ohio and even out of the United States.”

Lasting global relationships were formed.

“This trip was truly an experience that I’ll never forget,” Jennings said. “I never thought I would enjoy traveling abroad this much, but I can gladly say that I’m looking forward to finding a new destination to explore. If you’re on the fence about traveling abroad, do it. I don’t regret the time or money spent on making this trip happen, even in the slightest.

“Getting to travel to Australia was a once in a lifetime experience, but during this trip, I was continually reminded of the power of people, and specifically FFA members. Every operation, business, or local citizen that we met showed us hospitality and kindness like I’ve never seen. They opened their doors and hearts for us, even though they got nothing in return. Likewise, I can confidently say that I met individuals on this trip that I will stay close with for many years to come. In our opening ceremonies, the secretary says, ‘wherever corn is grown and FFA members meet.’ Although we only saw a little bit of corn, I will proudly say something magical happens when FFA members meet.”