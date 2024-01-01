Ohio State ATI adds new certificate program

Share Facebook

Starting autumn semester 2024, Ohio State ATI in Wooster will offer a new 9-month certificate program in feed mill operations to meet a growing demand in animal agriculture. It is the only program of its kind in Ohio.

According to The American Feed Industry Association, there are more than 5,800 animal food manufacturing facilities in the United States which provide more than 944,000 jobs.

Students enrolled in the certificate program will take classes in the feeding and nutrition of horses, swine, small ruminants, and dairy and beef cattle. They will also study feed mill operations, quality assurance, and feed technology, formulation, and safety. The state-of-the-art feed mill located on the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Wooster campus will provide ample opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience.

Students enrolled in associate degree programs in animal sciences or agronomy may find the feed mill operation certificate an attractive add-on to enhance their position in the job market after graduation.

“Feed milling is a global industry and critical component to livestock production. Our feed mill is very productive and employs ATI students,” said Kris Boone, assistant dean and director of ATI. “It also provides feed for OSU livestock throughout the state and works with industry in research and development. Now it will serve as a teaching asset as well.”

For more information about the feed mill operations certificate, contact the Ohio State ATI Office of Admissions at 330-287-1327 or visit ati.osu.edu/feedmill.