Ohio’s Katherine Brown dives into key ag discussions at AFBF Convention

Katherine Brown of Stark County was Ohio’s representative at the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation discussion meet contest held this past weekend in Salt Lake City. Brown made the notable achievement of moving onto the sweet 16 round of the competition. In this exclusive audio interview with Ohio Ag Net, she shares insights into the contest’s unique format, talks the wide array of topics tackled, and discusses the Ohio ag issues that resonate nationally. Curious how to get involved in the contest yourself down the road? Listen in to find out more.