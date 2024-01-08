Partnering with a certified public accountant

Share Facebook

By Brian Ravencraft

I am sure you have been told time and time again that all farmers and agribusiness owners should partner with a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). I know I have made that point a few times or so over the years. Making the point and explaining the point are two different things. For this month’s article, I want to touch on some of explanations around why a CPA should be a part of your farm management team. This partnership extends far beyond tax planning and filing. Let’s take a look.

Financial management

Farmers and agribusiness owners need to keep track of their income and expenses, manage their cash flow, and have a good understanding of their financial position. A CPA can help with these tasks by providing bookkeeping and accounting services, creating budgets and financial statements, and providing financial advice. With a CPA’s expertise, farmers and business owners can make informed financial decisions to help grow their business.

Tax planning and compliance

I know I said it isn’t all about taxes, but they are too important not to cover here. Tax laws can be complicated and confusing, but farmers need to stay on top of them to avoid penalties and fees. A CPA can help farmers and agribusiness owners with tax planning and compliance, ensuring that they file their taxes correctly and take advantage of all available deductions and credits. Having a CPA that knows about all the deductions and savings available to you can save you so much money. Planning ahead also allows farmers to manage their tax liability effectively, reducing the amount they owe in taxes and freeing up cash flow to invest in growing their business.

Estate and succession planning

Farmers and agribusiness owners often pass down their businesses to future generations, but without proper planning, this transition can lead to complications and disputes. This part of succession planning should not just involve a lawyer. A CPA can help farmers with estate and succession planning, creating a clear plan for how the business will be transferred to the next generation and minimizing the tax implications of the transfer. With a solid plan in place, farmers can ensure that their family business continues to thrive for generations to come.

Government programs and compliance

There are numerous government programs available to help farmers but navigating them can be challenging. A CPA can help farmers navigate these programs and ensure that they are in compliance with all regulations and requirements. This includes programs such as crop insurance, government loans, and agricultural subsidies. By working with a CPA, farmers can ensure that they are taking full advantage of these programs and staying within the bounds of the law.

Business planning and consulting

A CPA can help farmers with business planning and consulting. They can help farmers and agribusiness owners create business plans, forecast future growth, and identify opportunities for expansion. A CPA can also provide strategic advice for how to allocate resources, reduce costs, and maximize profitability. With a CPA’s help, farmers can develop a sound business strategy that enables them to grow and thrive in today’s competitive agricultural industry.

These are just some of the reasons why a CPA partnership is something to strongly consider. As always, I am here to answer any questions you may have.

Brian E. Ravencraft, CPA, CGMA is a Principal with Holbrook & Manter, CPAs. Brian has been with Holbrook & Manter since 1995, primarily focusing on the areas of Tax Consulting and Management Advisory Services within several firm service areas, focusing on agri-business and closely held businesses and their owners. Holbrook & Manter is a professional services firm founded in 1919 and we are unique in that we offer the resources of a large firm without compromising the focused and responsive personal attention that each client deserves. You can reach Brian through www.agribusinessaccounting.com or www.HolbrookManter.com.